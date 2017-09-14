September 14, 2017

Indonesia raises alert level for Bali volcano

Indonesia raised the alert level Thursday for the Mount Agung volcano on the tourist island of Bali following an increase in volcanic earthquakes.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said the alert has been raised from normal to vigilance.

The country's geological agency recommends villagers and visitors stay further than 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) from the mountain's crater. The surrounding Karangasem district, an area of about 840 square kilometers (324 square miles), has a population of 408,000.

The disaster agency said the volcano last erupted in March 1963, killing some 1,100 people and hurling ash as high as 10 kilometers (16 miles).

It warned against panic, saying there would be further increases in and changes to the alert level before an eruption.

The Indonesian archipelago straddles the Pacific "Ring of Fire" and is prone to earthquakes and .

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Indonesia raises alert level for Bali volcano (2017, September 14) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-09-indonesia-bali-volcano.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

New eruption at Indonesia volcano spreads ash for miles
33 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)