September 6, 2017

Image: Voyager 1 Launches aboard Titan III/Centaur

by NASA

Image: Voyager 1 Launches aboard titan III/Centaur
Credit: NASA

NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft launched atop its Titan/Centaur-6 launch vehicle from the Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex in Florida on September 5, 1977, at 8:56 a.m. local time.

The twin Voyager 1 and 2 are still operating and traveling where no spacecraft – or anything touched by humanity – has gone before.

As we celebrate the of the Voyager 1 launch, we reflect on the vision that inspired the mission, its greatest achievements, and its enduring legacy.

Provided by NASA

Citation: Image: Voyager 1 Launches aboard Titan III/Centaur (2017, September 6) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-09-image-voyager-aboard-titan-iiicentaur.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

NASA: let's say something to Voyager 1 on 40th anniversary of launch
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

10 hours ago

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 8, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 7, 2024

Looking for information about spectroscopy isotopes and stellar formation

Sep 5, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Sep 5, 2024

Rotation curve of a gas disk in an elliptical galaxy

Sep 2, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)