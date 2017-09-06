Image: Voyager 1 Launches aboard titan III/Centaur

Credit: NASA

NASA's Voyager 1 spacecraft launched atop its Titan/Centaur-6 launch vehicle from the Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex in Florida on September 5, 1977, at 8:56 a.m. local time.

The twin Voyager 1 and 2 spacecraft are still operating and traveling where no spacecraft – or anything touched by humanity – has gone before.

As we celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Voyager 1 launch, we reflect on the vision that inspired the mission, its greatest achievements, and its enduring legacy.

Provided by NASA