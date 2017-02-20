Image: SpaceX CRS-12 cargo mission launch

The two-stage Falcon 9 launch vehicle lifts off Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center carrying the Dragon resupply spacecraft to the International Space Station.
Liftoff was at 12:31 p.m. EDT.
On its 12th commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station, Dragon will bring up more than 6,400 pounds of supplies and new science experiments and equipment for technology research.
Explore further: Image: liftoff of SpaceX Falcon 9 and Dragon from Launch Complex 39A
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read moreClick here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.