Image: SpaceX CRS-12 cargo mission launch

August 15, 2017
SpaceX CRS-12 Cargo Mission Launch
Credit: NASA/Tony Gray and Sandra Joseph

The two-stage Falcon 9 launch vehicle lifts off Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center carrying the Dragon resupply spacecraft to the International Space Station.

Liftoff was at 12:31 p.m. EDT.

On its 12th commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station, Dragon will bring up more than 6,400 pounds of supplies and new science experiments and equipment for technology research.

