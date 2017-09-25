September 25, 2017

Google weaves touch controls into Levi Strauss jacket

A team from Google's Project Jacquard, seen in 2015, have developed fabric with special threads which can be used for connected
A team from Google's Project Jacquard, seen in 2015, have developed fabric with special threads which can be used for connected clothing, including a Levi's jacket set to debut

Levi Strauss this week begins selling a denim jacket with touch controls woven into the fabric in the first fashion offering stitched from a collaboration with Google.

The iconic California clothing maker, which has a legacy reaching back to Gold Rush in the mid-1800s, will mine the mobile internet boom with a "Trucker Jacket with Jacquard."

The denim aimed at bicyclists has a sleeve cuff made of special Jacquard fabric that synchronizes wirelessly with smartphones, enabling a limited set of commands using swipes or taps, a video posted at YouTube by Levi Strauss showed.

"As we see it, this isn't just about technology for technology's sake – it's about addressing a real need for our consumers on the go," said Levi vice president of global product innovation Paul Dillinger.

"This garment allows cyclists to literally navigate their rides, and manage other simple tasks, while never having to take their eyes off the road."

Google engineer Ivan Poupyrev said in a blog post that first and foremost, "it's a jacket. Like any regular denim jacket, you can wash it (just remove the snap tag), it's durable, designed to be comfortable for cycling and it'll keep you warm on and off the bike."

Poupyrev said the garment enables users to "perform common digital tasks—like starting or stopping music, getting directions or reading incoming text messages—by simply swiping or tapping the jacket sleeve."

The Levi's Commuter Trucker jackets will be priced at $350 when then become available in select US shops beginning Wednesday and at the levi.com website on October 2.

Slightly more than two years ago, Google used its annual developers conference in San Francisco to reveal Project Jacquard and to spotlight Levi Strauss as its first partner.

Named after a Frenchman who invented a type of loom, Project Jacquard is in the hands of a small Google team called Advanced Technology and Projects (ATAP).

Conductive threads can be woven into a wide array of fabrics, and be made to visually stand out or go unnoticed depending on designers' wishes.

© 2017 AFP

Citation: Google weaves touch controls into Levi Strauss jacket (2017, September 25) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-09-google-levi-strauss-jacket.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

'Smart' denim promises touchscreen tech clothes
193 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

2 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

16 hours ago

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (1)