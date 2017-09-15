1-good-neighbor diagnosability of alternating group graph networks under PMC and MM* model

September 18, 2017
1-good-neighbor diagnosability of alternating group graph networks under PMC and MM* model
In this paper, the researchers investigate the problem of the nature diagnosability of AN4 under the PMC model and MM* model. Credit: Dr. Shiying Wang et al., Bentham Science Publishers

Many multiprocessor systems have interconnection networks as underlying topologies and an interconnection network is usually represented by a graph where nodes represent processors and links represent communication links between processors.

For these systems, the study of topological properties of its interconnection network is important. In 2012, Peng et al. proposed a new measure for fault diagnosis of the system, namely, the -good-neighbor diagnosability (which is also called the -good-neighbor conditional diagnosability), which requires that every fault-free node contains at least fault-free neighbors. Since the probability that all the neighbors of a fault vertex fail and create faults is more to the probability that all the neighbors of a fault-free vertex fail and create faults in the system, we consider the situation that no faulty set can contain all the neighbors of any fault-free vertex in the system. In particular, 1-good-neighbor diagnosability of the system is no faulty set containing all the neighbors of any fault-free in the system, which is also called the nature diagnosability of the system.

The -dimensional alternating group graph network has been proved to be an important viable candidate for interconnecting a multiprocessor system. The feature of includes low degree of node, small diameter, symmetry, and high degree of fault-tolerance. In this paper, we prove that the 1-good-neighbor diagnosability of is for under the PMC model and MM* model, the 1-good-neighbor diagnosability of 4-dimensional alternating group graph network under the PMC is 4 and the 1-good-neighbor diagnosability of under the MM* model is 3. In this paper, we investigate the problem of 1-good-neighbor diagnosability of under the PMC model and MM* model. It is proved that the 1-good-neighbor diagnosability of under the PMC model and MM* is when . The above results show that the 1-good-neighbor diagnosability is several times larger than the classical diagnosability of depending on the condition: 1-good-neighbors. The work will help engineers to develop more different measures of 1-good-neighbor diagnosability based on application environment, network topology, network reliability, and statistics related to fault patterns.

Explore further: A friend of a friend is... a dense network

More information: Recent Patents on Computer Science, Volume 10, Issue 2, 2017. DOI: 10.2174/2213275910666161207162427

Related Stories

A friend of a friend is... a dense network

December 1, 2016

It's a familiar request in the digital age: one of your friends on social media has a friend who wants to be your friend. Frequent linking among friends of friends can cause a rapid increase in social network connectivity.

Megathrust quake faults weaker and less stressed than thought

September 10, 2015

Some of the inner workings of Earth's subduction zones and their "megathrust" faults are revealed in a paper published today in the journal Science. U.S. Geological Survey scientist Jeanne Hardebeck calculated the frictional ...

Recommended for you

New hope for limiting warming to 1.5 C

September 18, 2017

Significant emission reductions are required if we are to achieve one of the key goals of the Paris Agreement, and limit the increase in global average temperatures to 1.5°C; a new Oxford University partnership warns.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.