Ultraviolet light may be ultra important in search for life

August 31, 2017
Ultraviolet light may be ultra important in search for life
This artist's impression shows how the surface of a planet orbiting a red dwarf star may appear. The planet is in the habitable zone so liquid water exists. However, low levels of ultraviolet radiation from the star have prevented or severely impeded chemical processes thought to be required for life to emerge. This causes the planet to be devoid of life. Credit: M. Weiss/CfA

In everyday life, ultraviolet, or UV, light earns a bad reputation for being responsible for sunburns and other harmful effects on humans. However, research suggests that UV light may have played a critical role in the emergence of life on Earth and could be a key for where to look for life elsewhere in the Universe.

A new study by Sukrit Ranjan of the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics (CfA) in Cambridge, Mass., and colleagues suggests that might not emit enough UV light to kick-start the biological processes most familiar to our planet. For example, certain levels of UV might be necessary for the formation of ribonucleic acid, a molecule necessary for all forms of known .

"It would be like having a pile of wood and kindling and wanting to light a fire, but not having a match," said Ranjan. "Our research shows that the right amount of UV light might be one of the matches that gets life as we know it to ignite."

This research is focused on the study of red dwarf stars, which are smaller and less massive than the Sun, and the that orbit them. Recently, several planetary systems with potential , where liquid water could exist, have been discovered around red dwarfs including Proxima Centauri, TRAPPIST-1, and LHS 1140.

Using computer models and the known properties of red dwarfs, the authors estimate that the surface of rocky planets in the potentially habitable zones around would experience 100 to 1,000 times less of the ultraviolet light that may be important to the emergence of life than the young Earth would have. Chemistry that depends on UV light might shut down at such low levels, and even if it does proceed, it could operate at a much slower rate than on the young Earth, possibly delaying the advent of life.

"It may be a matter of finding the sweet spot," said co-author Robin Wordsworth of the Harvard School of Engineering and Applied Science. "There needs to be enough to trigger the formation of life, but not so much that it erodes and removes the planet's atmosphere."

Previous studies have shown that the red dwarf stars in systems such as TRAPPIST-1 may erupt with dramatic flares in UV. If the flares deliver too much energy, they might severely damage the atmosphere and harm life on surrounding planets. On the other hand, these UV flares may provide enough energy to compensate for the lower levels of UV steadily produced by the star.

"We still have a lot of work to do in the laboratory and elsewhere to determine how factors, including UV, play into the question of life," said co-author Dimitar Sasselov, also of the CfA. "Also, we need to determine whether life can form at much lower UV levels than we experience here on Earth."

There is intense interest in probing these questions because red dwarf stars provide some of the most compelling candidates for detecting putative planets with life, including those mentioned above. As telescopes such as the James Webb Space Telescope and the Giant Magellan Telescope come online in coming years, scientists need the most information possible to pick out the best targets in their search for life outside our Solar System.

One limitation of these studies is that we know only one example where life formed on a planet, the Earth, and even here we are not certain exactly how life emerged. If life is found on a red dwarf's planet, it might imply a pathway to the origin of life that is very different from what we think might have played out on Earth.

These results were published in the July 10th, 2017 issue of The Astrophysical Journal and are available online.

Explore further: More to life than the habitable zone

More information: Sukrit Ranjan et al. The Surface UV Environment on Planets Orbiting M Dwarfs: Implications for Prebiotic Chemistry and the Need for Experimental Follow-up, The Astrophysical Journal (2017). DOI: 10.3847/1538-4357/aa773e , https://arxiv.org/abs/1705.02350

Related Stories

More to life than the habitable zone

July 13, 2017

Two separate teams of scientists have identified major challenges for the development of life in what has recently become one of the most famous exoplanet systems, TRAPPIST-1.

TRAPPIST-1 is older than our solar system

August 14, 2017

If we want to know more about whether life could survive on a planet outside our solar system, it's important to know the age of its star. Young stars have frequent releases of high-energy radiation called flares that can ...

13 light years away: Earth-like planets are right next door

February 6, 2013

Using publicly available data from NASA's Kepler space telescope, astronomers at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics (CfA) have found that six percent of red dwarf stars have habitable, Earth-sized planets. Since ...

The space weather forecast for Proxima Centauri B

April 3, 2017

Proxima Centauri, the closest star to the Earth (only 4.28 light-years away) is getting a lot of attention these days. It hosts a planet, Proxima Cen b, whose mass is about 1.3 Earth-mass (though it could be larger, depending ...

Recommended for you

Ultraviolet light may be ultra important in search for life

August 31, 2017

In everyday life, ultraviolet, or UV, light earns a bad reputation for being responsible for sunburns and other harmful effects on humans. However, research suggests that UV light may have played a critical role in the emergence ...

Close encounters of the stellar kind

August 31, 2017

The movements of more than 300 000 stars surveyed by ESA's Gaia satellite reveal that rare close encounters with our sun might disturb the cloud of comets at the far reaches of our solar system, sending some towards Earth ...

Saturn plunge nears for Cassini spacecraft

August 30, 2017

NASA's Cassini spacecraft is 18 days from its mission-ending dive into the atmosphere of Saturn. Its fateful plunge on Sept. 15 is a foregone conclusion—an April 22 gravitational kick from Saturn's moon Titan placed the ...

Distant galaxy sends out 15 high-energy radio bursts

August 30, 2017

Breakthrough Listen, an initiative to find signs of intelligent life in the universe, has detected 15 brief but powerful radio pulses emanating from a mysterious and repeating source – FRB 121102 – far across the universe.

2 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

tblakely1357
not rated yet 3 hours ago
It seems that if we're to find other life in the universe, it's increasingly unlikely it's going to be similar to us.
syndicate_51
not rated yet 1 hour ago
If this is the case RET (rare earth theory) just got a lot stronger as red dwarfs make up approx. 70% of the stars in our universe.

The universe gets a lot smaller when you do that.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.