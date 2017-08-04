Sizzling summer gives Europe's south taste of the future

August 5, 2017 by Angus Mackinnon
Sightseers shelter from the sun under an umbrella in front of Trevi fountain in Rome as temperatures reached more than 40 degree
Sightseers shelter from the sun under an umbrella in front of Trevi fountain in Rome as temperatures reached more than 40 degrees Celsius.

Swaths of southern Europe sweltered Saturday in a heatwave that has claimed several lives, cost billions in crop damage and is, scientists warned, a foretaste of worse to follow in coming decades.

At least five deaths in Italy and Romania have been attributed to the extreme conditions since the heatwave set in around the start of August.

Unusually high, sometimes unprecedented temperatures, are being recorded across an area spanning much of the Iberian peninsula (Spain and Portugal), southern France, Italy, the Balkans and Hungary.

Thermometer mercury has regularly risen above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Farenheit) across the affected areas, exacerbating the impact of an extended drought and the lingering impact of a July heatwave which sparked wildfires that claimed 60 lives in Portugal.

Hospital admissions have spiked 15-20 percent in Italy, where at least three people have died.

Italians longing for the beach have dubbed the hot spell "Lucifero", or Lucifer, after the biblical archangel said to have been condemned forever to the flames of hell.

The latest victim was a woman whose car was swept away overnight by an avalanche of water and mud as humid conditions near the Alpine ski resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo broke into torrential rain.

That tragedy follows the deaths on Thursday of two pensioners, a 79-year-old woman and an 82-year-old man, who were caught up in wildfires in, respectively, the central region of Abruzzo and near Matera in the south of the country.

Holidaymakers seek to escape the heat taking to the beaches from southern France to Italy
Holidaymakers seek to escape the heat taking to the beaches from southern France to Italy

Fountain splashing

In Romania, two deaths were linked to the weather, including a farmworker who collapsed after working in fields in the heat at Mogoşeşti in the northeast of the country.

In Italy, humidity and other factors are making it feel much hotter with the so-called "perceived" temperature in Campania, the region around Naples, estimated at a broiling 55 Celsius (131 Farenheit) on Friday.

Hospital admissions are running 15-20 percent above seasonal norms and food producers are forecast to suffer billions of euros in losses as a result of reduced crop yields.

Italian wine and olive production is tipped to fall 15 and 30 percent respectively this year.

In Rome, tourists have been risking recently-introduced fines for splashing in the Eternal City's fountains to cool off.

But there has yet to be any sign of visitors to southern Europe's summer hotspots being deterred by the rising trend in temperatures.

Tourists were queueing once more Saturday outside Florence's Uffizi museum, which was forced to close Friday after its air conditioning broke down because of a lack of water from the dried up River Arno.

Health authorities in France have warned citizens to be particularly aware of the risks faced by the sick and the elderly.

People sit next to a water fountain in the centre of Zagreb at night as southern Europe and the Balkans face a heatwave with tem
People sit next to a water fountain in the centre of Zagreb at night as southern Europe and the Balkans face a heatwave with temparatures reaching more than 40 C (104 F).

The country is still haunted by memories of a 2003 heatwave which resulted in an estimated 15,000 among pensioners, some of whom had been left on their own by holiday-making relatives.

150,000 weather deaths?

Scientists meanwhile warned that deaths due to in Europe could increase fifty-fold from an estimated 3,000 per year recently to 152,000 by the end of this century - if global warming is not reined in.

Southern Europe will suffer most and heatwaves would account for 99 percent of the deaths, according to research conducted for the European Commission and published in The Lancet Planetary Health.

The conclusions were questioned by Korean peers of the researchers who suggested humans would become less vulnerable to extreme weather with experience of it.

Meteo France forecaster Frederic Nathan said he was sure recent heatwaves reflected global warning.

"We have always had them but their length and intensity has notched up since the 1950s and 60s and they are increasingly coming earlier or later.

"If you look at records for France, the vast majority of new records being set are for high temperatures. Record cold is becoming increasingly rare."

Scientist warned last week that large parts of South Asia, home to a fifth of the world's population, could become unbearably hot by the end of this century.

Explore further: Italy heatwave and drought spark killer wildfires

Related Stories

Climate change will feed wildfires: experts

July 27, 2017

Out-of-control wildfires like the ones that brought destruction to southern Europe, North America and parts of South Africa in recent weeks will likely become more frequent as global temperatures soar under climate change, ...

The human fingerprint on Europe's recent heat

June 30, 2017

This June, Europe experienced some remarkable heat. Temperature records were smashed across the west of the continent with extremely hot days followed by warm uncomfortable nights for many.

Recommended for you

Deadly heat waves could hit South Asia this century: study

August 2, 2017

In South Asia, a region of deep poverty where one-fifth of the world's people live, new research suggests that by the end of this century climate change could lead to summer heat waves with levels of heat and humidity that ...

Global warming reduces protein in key crops: study

August 2, 2017

Rising carbon dioxide levels from global warming will drastically reduce the amount of protein in staple crops like rice and wheat, leaving vulnerable populations at risk of growth stunting and early death, experts warned ...

Update on the Larsen-C iceberg breakaway

August 2, 2017

The largest remaining ice shelf on the Antarctic Peninsula lost 10% of its area when an iceberg four times the size of London broke free earlier this month.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.