Satellite launched to monitor climate change and vegetation

August 2, 2017
The Venus microsatellite will photograph 110 specific sites across the world every two days for two-and-a-half years, charting the impact of climate change on ecosystems and agriculture

Two satellites including one dedicated to monitoring the effects of climate change on vegetation were successfully launched into orbit late Tuesday, launch company Arianespace said.

They were launched from Korou, in French Guiana, at 10:56 pm (0136 GMT).

The Vegetation and Environment monitoring on a New Micro Satellite—or Venus—is a joint effort between France's National Centre for Space Studies (CNES) and Israel's space agency.

Venus will photograph 110 specific sites across the world every two days for two-and-a-half years, charting the impact of on ecosystems and agriculture as well as studying carbon stocks and plant evolution.

The other satellite is on a reconnaissance mission for Italy's defence ministry.

