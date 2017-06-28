Russian given almost 4 years in US botnet fraud

August 3, 2017
Kenneth Blanco, acting chief of the Justice Department's criminal division, said the case showed the US could pursue cybercrimin
Kenneth Blanco, acting chief of the Justice Department's criminal division, said the case showed the US could pursue cybercriminals operating in other countries

A US judge on Thursday sentenced a Russian citizen to 46 months in prison for his role in a global computer fraud that took in millions, the Justice Department announced.

Following his 2016 extradition from Finland, Maxim Senakh, 41, pleaded guilty in March in a in Minneapolis to wire and computer fraud.

He will be deported on his release from prison, the department said.

Prosecutors said Senakh used malicious computer code dubbed "Ebury" to infect thousands of computers around the world to harvest and passwords. The conspirators then used the log-in credentials to redirect for click-fraud and email spam.

Kenneth Blanco, acting chief of the Justice Department's criminal division, said the case showed the US could pursue cybercriminals operating in other countries.

"We have the ability and the determination to identify them, find them and bring them to justice," Blanco said in a statement.

Senakh was extradited from Finland in January of last year despite strong objections from Moscow. Finland shares an 830-mile (1,340-kilometer) border with Russia and Helsinki has worked to main stable relations with its larger neighbor since the end of World War II.

Explore further: Man sentenced for money laundering in massive hacking scheme

Related Stories

Spanish court backs extradition of Russian programmer to US

August 1, 2017

Spain's National Court has recommended the extradition to the United States of a Russian computer programmer accused by U.S. prosecutors of developing malicious software that stole information from financial institutions ...

Recommended for you

Mishap doesn't dampen enthusiasm for security robots

August 3, 2017

On his first day at work as a security guard, Steve was greeted warmly, drawing attention from passersby, including some taking selfies with him at the tony retail-residential complex he patrolled. Then he fell into the fountain.

Team finds reason behind defects in 3-D printing

August 2, 2017

High-speed images of a common laser-based metal 3-D printing process, coupled with newly updated computer models, have revealed the mechanisms behind material redistribution, a phenomenon that leads to defects in printed ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.