Regulators: Menhaden fish population in good shape

August 3, 2017

One of the most important little fish in the sea is in good shape.

That's the of the regulatory Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, which reviewed the Atlantic menhaden population and found it remains healthy. The commission says the fish is not experiencing overfishing.

Atlantic menhaden are harvested by for use as bait and to make . They travel in schools that can number in the thousands and are a key link in the ocean food chain.

Fishermen have caught more than a billion pounds of menhaden every year since at least 1950. They are brought to shore all along the East Coast.

