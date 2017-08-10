S. Korea stem cell scandal official resigns

August 11, 2017
Park Ki-Young stepped down as the head of a newly-created science centre, which is responsible for allocating $18 billion in gov
Park Ki-Young stepped down as the head of a newly-created science centre, which is responsible for allocating $18 billion in government subsidies and budgets for research projects, a blow to President Moon Jae-In

A top South Korean technology official accused of covering up a notorious stem cell research fraud resigned Friday, a blow to new President Moon Jae-In.

Park Ki-Young stepped down as the head of a newly-created centre, which is responsible for allocating $18 billion in government subsidies and budgets for research projects.

"I sincerely apologize for causing such disappointment and controversy," Park said in a statement.

"I hope my resignation will serve as an opportunity for the country's science sector to pull together again for development", she added.

Park, a former biology professor seen as a key figure in a scandal involving the fabrication of research by prominent stem cell scientist Hwang Woo-Suk, had been under heavy pressure to step down after hundreds of South Korean scientists protested her appointment by Moon this week.

Hwang was lauded as the "pride of Korea" after claiming to have derived stem cell lines from cloned human embryos—a world first—in two articles published in the journal Science in 2004 and 2005.

But his research was later found to be fraudulent and riddled with ethical lapses.

Park played a key role in supporting Hwang and his with generous government subsidies when she served as a presidential aide for science and technology from 2004 to 2006.

She was also one of 15 co-authors of one of Hwang's Science papers.

She resigned from her role as a presidential aide at that time after being accused of covering up crucial flaws in Hwang's stem cell study and sweeping under the carpet ethical lapses involved in his projects that used many human eggs.

Explore further: Outrage over S.Korean stem cell scandal official's new post

Related Stories

Hwang scandal hurt Korean scientists

February 21, 2007

South Korean officials say the journal Science is avoiding articles by Korean scientists because of disgraced cloning researcher Hwang Woo-suk.

Recommended for you

Researchers use CRISPR to manipulate social behavior in ants

August 10, 2017

The gene-editing technology called CRISPR has revolutionized the way that the function of genes is studied. So far, CRISPR has been widely used to precisely modify single-celled organisms and, more importantly, specific types ...

Origins of DNA folding suggested in archaea

August 10, 2017

In the cells of palm trees, humans, and some single-celled microorganisms, DNA gets bent the same way. Now, by studying the 3-D structure of proteins bound to DNA in microbes called Archaea, University of Colorado Boulder ...

Circular RNA linked to brain function

August 10, 2017

While hundreds of circular RNAs (circRNAs) are abundant in mammalian brains, one big question has remained unanswered: What are they actually good for? In the current issue of Science, Nikolaus Rajewsky and his team at the ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.