Image: Prometheus and the Ghostly F Ring

August 8, 2017
Prometheus and the Ghostly F Ring
Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute

The thin sliver of Saturn's moon Prometheus lurks near ghostly structures in Saturn's narrow F ring in this view from NASA's Cassini spacecraft. Many of the narrow ring's faint and wispy features result from its gravitational interactions with Prometheus (86 kilometers, or 53 miles across).

Most of the small moon's surface is in darkness due to the viewing geometry here. Cassini was positioned behind Saturn and Prometheus with respect to the sun, looking toward the moon's dark side and just a bit of the moon's sunlit northern hemisphere.

Also visible here is a distinct difference in brightness between the outermost section of Saturn's A ring (left of center) and rest of the ring, interior to the Keeler Gap (lower left).

This view looks toward the sunlit side of the rings from about 13 degrees above the ring plane. The image was taken in visible light with the Cassini spacecraft narrow-angle camera on May 13, 2017.

The view was acquired at a distance of approximately 680,000 miles (1.1 million kilometers) from Saturn. Image scale is 4 miles (6 kilometers) per pixel.

Related Stories

Image: Mimas over Saturn's north pole

June 6, 2017

From high above Saturn's northern hemisphere, NASA's Cassini spacecraft gazes over the planet's north pole, with its intriguing hexagon and bullseye-like central vortex. 

Image: Saturnian dawn

June 27, 2017

NASA's Cassini spacecraft peers toward a sliver of Saturn's sunlit atmosphere while the icy rings stretch across the foreground as a dark band.

Image: In daylight on Saturn's night side

October 12, 2016

NASA's Cassini spacecraft looks down at the rings of Saturn from above the planet's nightside. The darkened globe of Saturn is seen here at lower right, along with the shadow it casts across the rings.

Image: Sliver of Saturn

April 4, 2017

Although only a sliver of Saturn's sunlit face is visible in this view, the mighty gas giant planet still dominates the view.

Moons in hiding

September 23, 2015

Prometheus and Pandora are almost hidden in Saturn's rings in this image.

