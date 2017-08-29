Image: NASA's IceBridge surveys glaciers in Northeast Greenland

August 31, 2017
Image: NASA's IceBridge surveys glaciers in Northeast Greenland
Credit: NASA/Bryan Blair

NASA's Operation IceBridge is flying its summer Arctic land ice campaign in Greenland, continuing its measurements of the Greenland Ice Sheet and its outlet glaciers. For the next four weeks, IceBridge will be flying the Land, Vegetation, and Ice Sensor (LVIS) on board Dynamic Aviation's B-200T King Air aircraft, first out of Thule Air Base, and then Kangerlussuaq, Greenland.

This photograph from the mission was taken on Aug. 29, 2017, from 28,000 feet, looking north while surveying Nioghalvfjerdsbrae (79 N) Glacier in northeast Greenland.

Using a fleet of research aircraft, Operation IceBridge images Earth's polar ice to better understand connections between and the global climate system. IceBridge studies annual changes in thickness of sea ice, glaciers and ice sheets. IceBridge bridges the gap in polar observations between NASA's Ice, Cloud and Land Elevation Satellite (ICESat)—which began data collection in 2003 and was de-orbited in 2010 —and ICESat-2, planned for 2018.

Explore further: Image: NASA's IceBridge wraps up 2017 Arctic campaign with southern Greenland flight

Related Stories

NASA's aerial survey of polar ice expands its Arctic reach

March 10, 2017

For the past eight years, Operation IceBridge, a NASA mission that conducts aerial surveys of polar ice, has produced unprecedented three-dimensional views of Arctic and Antarctic ice sheets, providing scientists with valuable ...

NASA annual Arctic ice survey expanded range this year

May 17, 2017

NASA's annual survey of changes in Arctic ice cover greatly expanded its reach this year in a series of flights that wrapped up on May 12. It was the most ambitious spring campaign in the region for NASA's Operation IceBridge, ...

Operation IceBridge turns five

October 17, 2014

In May 2014, two new studies concluded that a section of the land-based West Antarctic ice sheet had reached a point of inevitable collapse. Meanwhile, fresh observations from September 2014 showed sea ice around Antarctica ...

NASA flights gauge summer sea ice melt in the Arctic

July 24, 2017

Earlier this year Arctic sea ice sank to a record low wintertime extent for the third straight year. Now NASA is flying a set of instruments north of Greenland to observe the impact of the melt season on the Arctic's oldest ...

Recommended for you

One million premature deaths linked to ozone air pollution

August 31, 2017

Scientists at the University of York's Stockholm Environment Institute (SEI) have released new figures showing long-term exposure to ozone air pollution is linked to one million premature deaths per year due to respiratory ...

Volcanic eruptions drove ancient global warming event

August 30, 2017

A natural global warming event that took place 56 million years ago was triggered almost entirely by volcanic eruptions that occurred as Greenland separated from Europe during the opening of the North Atlantic Ocean, according ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.