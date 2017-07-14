Shock front probed by protons

August 11, 2017

A shock front is usually considered as a simple discontinuity in density or pressure. Yet in strongly shocked gases, the atoms are ionized into electrons and ions. The large difference in the electron pressure across the shock front can generate a strong electric field.

In experimental campaigns using the OMEGA EP laser at the Laboratory for Laser Energetics (LLE) at the University of Rochester, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), University of California San Diego (UCSD) and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) researchers took radiographs of the front, similar to the X-ray radiology in hospitals with protons instead of X-rays.

Protons are charged particles that can be deflected by an . Therefore, detecting the changes in their trajectories will provide information on the electric . "Our proton probe is broadband," said Rui Hua, a graduate student at UCSD and the first author of the paper published in Applied Physical Letters. "Measuring energy-dependent deflections allows us to quantitatively study the and the potential width." The team also published a paper in Review of Scientific Instruments earlier this year to describe this platform.

The team observed an electric field of about 800 million volts per meter. "An analytical model agrees very well with our data," said Yuan Ping, LLNL co-author and the campaign lead. "So we don't have to rely on hydrodynamic codes to interpret the data."

The team plans to carry out more shots with higher-pressure shocks, and also in convergent geometry to simulate the conditions in the capsule implosion for ICF. "This is a perfect example of collaboration between the Lab and academia," said Farhat Beg, director of the Center for Energy Research at UCSD.

The team's research is available at Applied Physical Letters.

Explore further: Scientists create first laboratory generation of astrophysical shock waves

More information: R. Hua et al. Study of self-generated fields in strongly-shocked, low-density systems using broadband proton radiography, Applied Physics Letters (2017). DOI: 10.1063/1.4995226

H. Sio et al. A broadband proton backlighting platform to probe shock propagation in low-density systems, Review of Scientific Instruments (2017). DOI: 10.1063/1.4973893

Related Stories

Peering into cosmic magnetic fields

January 22, 2015

The generation of cosmic magnetic fields has long intrigued astrophysicists. Since it was first described in 1959, a phenomenon known as Weibel filamentation instability—a plasma instability present in homogeneous or nearly ...

Shaping fuel compression boosts NIF yield

October 16, 2015

In a recent series of papers, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) scientists examined the role of ablation-front instability and capsule convergence ratio in ignition science experiments at the National Ignition ...

Recommended for you

Blind quantum computing for everyone

August 11, 2017

(Phys.org)—For the first time, physicists have demonstrated that clients who possess only classical computers—and no quantum devices—can outsource computing tasks to quantum servers that perform blind quantum computing. ...

The structural mystery of scandium fluoride illustrated

August 10, 2017

Whoever said rules were made to be broken wasn't a physicist. When something doesn't act the way you think it should, either the rules are wrong, or there's new physics to be discovered. Which is exactly what UConn's Connor ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.