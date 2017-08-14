Eclipse of reason—why do people disbelieve scientists?

If you've been paying attention, you know that on Aug. 21, we're in for a special cosmic treat: the Great American Eclipse of 2017.
The moon's shadow will track a 4,000-kilometre course across the continental United States from coast to coast, beginning with Depoe Bay, Ore., and end after 93 minutes in McClellanville, S.C.. As a result, tens of millions of Americans will be treated to that rarest of natural wonders: a total eclipse of the sun.
Canada, unfortunately, won't experience a total eclipse, but the view will still be impressive: The sun will be 86 per cent eclipsed in Vancouver, 70 per cent in Toronto, and 58 per cent in Montreal. Canadians who want to experience totality from the comfort of home will need to wait until April 8, 2024 (Hamilton, Montreal and Fredericton), Aug. 23, 2044 (Edmonton and Calgary) or May 1, 2079 (Saint John and Moncton).
In the meantime, back here in 2017, everyone is focused on Aug. 21. Under the path of the eclipse, schools will be closed, traffic will be a nightmare, and hotel rooms at the Days Inn are on offer for $1,600 a night.
Absolute faith in eclipse predictions
What is remarkable among all this excitement and frenzy is the lack of "eclipse deniers." Nobody doubts or disputes the detailed scientific predictions of what will happen.
I will be watching the eclipse from Simpson County, Ky., where I expect I will be joined by thousands of others, all of us knowing in advance that totality for us will begin at 1:26:44 p.m., and will end 141 seconds later. It is inconceivable to any of us that the predictions will be wrong by even a single second.
Not one person will argue beforehand that the jury is still out on eclipses, that scientists have tampered with the data, that eclipses are faked by NASA, that exposing children to eclipses causes autism or even that eclipses are a Chinese hoax. Across the continent, there will be climate deniers, creationists, anti-vaxxers and flat-Earthers looking upwards through their eclipse glasses, all soaking up this wondrous moment along with everyone else.
Odd. No one is in denial of America's Aug 21 total solar eclipse. Like Climate Change, methods & tools of science predict it.— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) August 10, 2017
This presents a puzzle: Why do people distrust or dispute so many aspects of science, but unanimously accept, without question, the ridiculously specific predictions on offer for every eclipse?
Why the selective denial of science?
One possible reason is that we've been right on eclipses every time before. But for most people, a total eclipse is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Most people won't have experienced such predictions first hand, and will have to take it on trust that what's happened before for others will happen again for them.
Another explanation might be that, unlike the case for climate change or vaccinations, the science behind eclipses is simple and uncontroversial. While it's true that astronomers have been making reasonably accurate eclipse predictions for thousands of years, the required calculations are highly complex, extending far beyond the mathematics covered in high school or even in many university courses. Most people would find it difficult to reproduce or confirm any of these eclipse predictions for themselves.
The more likely answer is that eclipses are not a threat. There is nothing at stake. Eclipses do not endanger our way of life or our standard of living. Nobody fears that eclipses might have economic implications, could challenge our belief system or threaten our children. There are no anti-eclipse lobby groups trying to set the narrative, and there are thus no well-funded advertising campaigns or scientific studies that aim to raise doubts in our minds or to subtly shape our thinking.
Laws of science
Eclipses are agenda-free. The science—and the resulting extraordinary experience—are left to speak for themselves.
The problem is that we don't get to pick and choose what scientific facts or consensuses are controversial, and which are not. The same strict laws of science are everywhere.
So if you're comfortable putting down your non-refundable deposit for your eclipse hotel, if you let a steel tube flying at 30,000 feet carry you to a town under the path of totality, if on the morning of Aug. 21 you check the weather forecast hoping for clear skies, if you pay for breakfast with your credit card, and if that afternoon you snap a picture of the eclipse with your smartphone, then you have staked your bank balance, your August vacation and your very life on the fact that science is testable and reproducible, and that faulty theories can't withstand extended scrutiny and testing.
Total solar eclipses are a strange cosmic coincidence and a remarkable, awe-inspiring experience. But they are also a profound reminder that when the emotions, money and politics are stripped away, none of us, at our core, are science deniers.
Explore further: More than spectacle: Eclipses create science and so can you
adam_russell_9615
Da Schneib
MR166
Da Schneib
MR166
Da Schneib
Note carefully that the Sun, Moon, and Earth are all involved in eclipse calculations; that means this problem is fundamentally not subject to an exact solution. This is a matter of fact, not conjecture. Simulation is therefore required.
So, once again, how is it you trust the eclipse calculations and not the climate calculations? It looks to all of us like you don't *want* to believe the climate calculations, and will clutch at any straw that you can trump up into an excuse for not believing the ones you don't want to.
MR166
Da I did not know that hundreds of years ago the High Priests had access to super computers.
Da Schneib
Looks like they might be off by up to a half mile.
Now, you were claiming that the exact path of totality has been available to some "High Priests" sometime or other? I think you are wrong. We can't do it now; are you claiming some unidentified "High Priests" in the past could do the calculations better than we can now today? Can we see some evidence for that? How about an explanation of how they calculated this, exactly?
You claim it you prove it. Good luck with that.
Da Schneib
Doesn't sound like they could do anything like what we can with our simulations. And in only two cases were they even aware of the necessary celestial mechanics, and even those who were weren't very accurate (+/- a month).
Looks like you're making stuff up, @MR.
Da Schneib
julianpenrod
Da Schneib
Are you serious? Because if you are, you know little about biology or celestial mechanics, either one. Your mention of the long-discredited "chemtrails" conspiracy BS just puts a point on it. Your conspiracy BS about science is just more of the same crap. Get over it.
Da Schneib
bschott
How about because they don't use the exact same equations? But of course you can show us that they do right? I can't wait to see how calculating projected positions based on 3 body orbital dynamics with mild input from minimal other sources equates to calculating albedo of an atmosphere/black body with several thermal regimes, thousands of chemical/particle constituents, varying energy input from multiple sources where no single variable is a constant from day to day except the one cited as responsible for the changes we are observing. (until it changes too)
The only common variables are orbital dynamics and earths rotation, and not even used the same way in the equations.
bschott
LMAO...He admitted they got it right 50% of the time without them.
The above from MR in no way states what the Strawman above is claiming it did...but without the strawman you couldn't say:
Then the guy claims:
When one is used as a projection of position and the other is to calculate insolation. Bullshit.
Find the name of the base algorithm used in both and I will issue a public apology, if you can't you do it for something so ridiculous.
Da Schneib
Of course they don't use the exact same equations; it's stupid to expect they would. Eclipses are matters only of gravity; for climate you have to use electromagnetic theory, thermodynamics, the dynamics of gases and liquids, the Navier-Stokes equations, and a great deal more. However, fundamentally, the math is the same and I'll point out that the multi-body problem exists in quantum mechanics for exactly the same reasons it does in celestial mechanics as strong evidence. Furthermore, PDEs and ODEs are how both types of predictions get made, and how simulations get written. The fundamental base is solid in both cases. Sorry you don't understand enough math to know why.
This is now turning into the argumentum ad ignorantium. "I don't understand it so it must be wrong." This is no better than the arguments from authority and conspiracy BS you guys started out with.
[contd]
Da Schneib
When you can demonstrate facility with the math involved, you will have the ability to check for yourself. Until then your argument is "@bullschott is too stupid to understand math so it must be wrong." And that's a pretty sorry excuse for an argument.
Let's see whether the #sciencedeniers can come up with an argument that doesn't contain a logical fallacy. It'll be our own little experiment. :D From what I've seen on this site for years on end, I'm going with "no" as my hypothesis (and note that it's testable).
Da Schneib
Da Schneib
If you're just going to lie, @bullschott, I'll just go back to ignoring your foolish ranting.
richard_f_cronin
Da Schneib
jonesdave
Dumb argument. If 1000s of scientists were publishing research on climate change, and were doing it only for the money (as if), then who has got the most money to spend on dodgy science, supporting a particular viewpoint? Yep, the oil companies.
Really, a very silly argument.
Da Schneib
jonesdave
jonesdave
Indeedy. Not to mention bribing politicians to support their propaganda.
UCLA (for example): "Hey senator, care to support our stance on AGW?"
Senator: "What's in it for me?"
UCLA: "How about an honorary degree?"
Exxon (for example): "Hey senator, care to support our stance on AGW?"
Senator: "What's in it for me?"
Exxon: "How about 50 grand?"
Senator: "Sure, I'll believe anything for 50 grand!"
bschott
oh but wait:
plus
went unanswered when asked for proof.
Go ahead and sling all the mud you want and make up as many strawman as you have hay...you just did it again. Lied and then had a little freak out when it was pointed out.
Trump been teaching you posting tactics?
bschott
The answer when asked directly:
Same guy forum...same inept child who thinks he knows it all but keeps opening the wrong mental drawer for the answers. How can anyone take you seriously...ever?
Da Schneib
Still no answer so far. We now have arguments from authority, ignorance, and ad hominems, along with various conspiracy theories about mathematics and some grand conspiracy of thousands of scientists. #sciencedeniers are generally a waste of time.
Da Schneib
It doesn't matter what the overlying equations are; if they yield systems of DEs then you pick your algorithm, solve them, and post the results along with your method. That's how real science works. If you don't know why, it's because you don't understand the math, and since you don't want to, you never will. This remains totally pointless, as you will keep making the same ignorant argument over and over.
bschott
You mean like this dipshit?
and then:
or
Still waiting on proof of the above you lying useless POS....
cantdrive85
da schnied displays Cap'n Stoopid level of moron. And his response to being shown his level of moronism?
Good riddance!
Da Schneib
The techniques for solving simultaneous differential equations on digital computers are well established and mathematically proven. They're available in commercial software packages, like MATLAB. Literally millions of scientists and engineers use them every day, and they seem to work fine for them. So one more time, please tell us why these work for eclipses and not for climate.
Here's a link with instructions: https://www.mathw...ons.html
Note that there's no special version for climate or eclipses.
bschott
Don't forget about the self righteous lying POS who can't name the same algorithm that he claims is used, so he has tried to change that statement to differential equations now and claim that math is the same after saying "of course they don't use the same equations".
Yes, that is all you have been doing....
Da Schneib
I really don't know what else to say. And I think it's pretty obvious that you have nothing left but lies. The software says so. There is nowhere to run and nowhere to hide.
snoosebaum
Da Schneib
bschott
This has been the case from the start where you accused MR166 of making stuff up when you are the only person doing it here. The commonality is math, the equations although somewhat similar in complexity have very little else in common other than what I mentioned above. You said the algorithm was the same and have yet to prove that, you said the equations were the same...then said they weren't... and are now back to they are again. You slung a bunch of crap as a kneejerk reaction to getting called out and now appear to just keep posting cause your feelings/ego are bruised. Nothing new here, same Schneib...different thread....
BTW, you can program excel to do PDE's with enough understanding of the program, and use said configurations to derive equations for any number of purposes....you said algorithm, not software and not PDE's. And as noted you have changed your stance on the equations several times,then called me a liar...pathetic.
Da Schneib
Mimath224
Global warming on the other hand, is perhaps a specialized topic within climate change and that's when one group denies it's anthropogenic while another argues the opposite.
Ha, applying Catastrophe Theory to human emotions is not quite the same.
bschott
Firstly, all I pointed out was that you were the one making stuff up. Despite all of your bluster you still haven't shown a single shred of evidence that the equations used to figure out position of an orbiting body at a given time of year are the same ones used to calculate energy absorption, and transfer between thousands of different chemical constituents at varying densities, temperatures and altitudes, while factoring in albedo variables such as cloud cover and particulate content in order to derive a pattern of kinetic motion. You also said it was the same algorithm...clearly the complexity of one vs. the other rules this out, hence why you have not backed that one up.
You are confused, the required equations cannot be the same because the actual physics is completely different. If the equations were the same, you could simply substitute variables and leave operators untouched.