Eclipse of reason—why do people disbelieve scientists?

August 14, 2017 by Bryan Gaensler, The Conversation

If you've been paying attention, you know that on Aug. 21, we're in for a special cosmic treat: the Great American Eclipse of 2017.

The moon's shadow will track a 4,000-kilometre course across the continental United States from coast to coast, beginning with Depoe Bay, Ore., and end after 93 minutes in McClellanville, S.C.. As a result, tens of millions of Americans will be treated to that rarest of natural wonders: a total eclipse of the sun.

Canada, unfortunately, won't experience a total eclipse, but the view will still be impressive: The sun will be 86 per cent eclipsed in Vancouver, 70 per cent in Toronto, and 58 per cent in Montreal. Canadians who want to experience totality from the comfort of home will need to wait until April 8, 2024 (Hamilton, Montreal and Fredericton), Aug. 23, 2044 (Edmonton and Calgary) or May 1, 2079 (Saint John and Moncton).

In the meantime, back here in 2017, everyone is focused on Aug. 21. Under the path of the eclipse, schools will be closed, traffic will be a nightmare, and hotel rooms at the Days Inn are on offer for $1,600 a night.

Absolute faith in eclipse predictions

What is remarkable among all this excitement and frenzy is the lack of "eclipse deniers." Nobody doubts or disputes the detailed scientific predictions of what will happen.

I will be watching the eclipse from Simpson County, Ky., where I expect I will be joined by thousands of others, all of us knowing in advance that totality for us will begin at 1:26:44 p.m., and will end 141 seconds later. It is inconceivable to any of us that the predictions will be wrong by even a single second.

Not one person will argue beforehand that the jury is still out on eclipses, that scientists have tampered with the data, that eclipses are faked by NASA, that exposing children to eclipses causes autism or even that eclipses are a Chinese hoax. Across the continent, there will be climate deniers, creationists, anti-vaxxers and flat-Earthers looking upwards through their eclipse glasses, all soaking up this wondrous moment along with everyone else.


This presents a puzzle: Why do people distrust or dispute so many aspects of science, but unanimously accept, without question, the ridiculously specific predictions on offer for every eclipse?

Why the selective denial of science?

One possible reason is that we've been right on eclipses every time before. But for most people, a is a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Most people won't have experienced such predictions first hand, and will have to take it on trust that what's happened before for others will happen again for them.

Another explanation might be that, unlike the case for climate change or vaccinations, the science behind eclipses is simple and uncontroversial. While it's true that astronomers have been making reasonably accurate eclipse predictions for thousands of years, the required calculations are highly complex, extending far beyond the mathematics covered in high school or even in many university courses. Most people would find it difficult to reproduce or confirm any of these eclipse predictions for themselves.

The more likely answer is that eclipses are not a threat. There is nothing at stake. Eclipses do not endanger our way of life or our standard of living. Nobody fears that eclipses might have economic implications, could challenge our belief system or threaten our children. There are no anti-eclipse lobby groups trying to set the narrative, and there are thus no well-funded advertising campaigns or scientific studies that aim to raise doubts in our minds or to subtly shape our thinking.

Laws of science

Eclipses are agenda-free. The science—and the resulting extraordinary experience—are left to speak for themselves.

The problem is that we don't get to pick and choose what scientific facts or consensuses are controversial, and which are not. The same strict laws of science are everywhere.

So if you're comfortable putting down your non-refundable deposit for your eclipse hotel, if you let a steel tube flying at 30,000 feet carry you to a town under the path of totality, if on the morning of Aug. 21 you check the weather forecast hoping for clear skies, if you pay for breakfast with your credit card, and if that afternoon you snap a picture of the eclipse with your smartphone, then you have staked your bank balance, your August vacation and your very life on the fact that science is testable and reproducible, and that faulty theories can't withstand extended scrutiny and testing.

Total solar are a strange cosmic coincidence and a remarkable, awe-inspiring experience. But they are also a profound reminder that when the emotions, money and politics are stripped away, none of us, at our core, are science deniers.

adam_russell_9615
3 / 5 (4) Aug 14, 2017
The fact is that people know that eclipse math has predicted the exact time/date of eclipses many times before. It is the prediction that comes true that proves the math works.
Da Schneib
4.2 / 5 (5) Aug 14, 2017
@adam, so the same math is reliable for eclipses but not for something politically controversial like climate change? Or, for an example that will resonate with many here, plasma physics?
MR166
2 / 5 (4) Aug 14, 2017
Well for one Da I don't see any government backed trillion dollar plans to stop eclipses. After all it is the poor that suffer the most from an eclipse due to higher electric light bills.
Da Schneib
4.2 / 5 (5) Aug 14, 2017
@MR, eclipses aren't threatening. It's still the same math though. And you haven't addressed that. You tried to duck out. Either the math is right or it's not, and it works fine for eclipses (which are, as this very article points out, if you had actually read it instead of kneejerking because you don't have any answers to the specific point about math, a lot more complex than you appear to think, when it comes down to calculating the exact edge and timing of the totality path).
MR166
2 / 5 (4) Aug 14, 2017
Da the math that predicts an eclipse is not subject to unknown variables as is the math and computer simulations that predict the extent of warming caused by man's meager contribution to Co2 levels. Thus there is a real need for discussion as far as AGW is concerned.
Da Schneib
4.2 / 5 (5) Aug 14, 2017
Actually, @MR, that's incorrect. The exact paths of the Moon and Earth are subject to many influences from the other planets, and these are simulated using substantially the same algorithms as climate change is. As is well known, the multi-body (that's any number greater than 2 bodies) problem is not subject to an exact solution; how do you think we do these eclipse calculations, anyway? It's the same math.

Note carefully that the Sun, Moon, and Earth are all involved in eclipse calculations; that means this problem is fundamentally not subject to an exact solution. This is a matter of fact, not conjecture. Simulation is therefore required.

So, once again, how is it you trust the eclipse calculations and not the climate calculations? It looks to all of us like you don't *want* to believe the climate calculations, and will clutch at any straw that you can trump up into an excuse for not believing the ones you don't want to.
MR166
2 / 5 (4) Aug 14, 2017
"The exact paths of the Moon and Earth are subject to many influences from the other planets, and these are simulated using substantially the same algorithms as climate change is."

Da I did not know that hundreds of years ago the High Priests had access to super computers.
Da Schneib
4 / 5 (4) Aug 14, 2017
Perhaps you missed this recent article on this site: https://phys.org/...off.html

Looks like they might be off by up to a half mile.

Now, you were claiming that the exact path of totality has been available to some "High Priests" sometime or other? I think you are wrong. We can't do it now; are you claiming some unidentified "High Priests" in the past could do the calculations better than we can now today? Can we see some evidence for that? How about an explanation of how they calculated this, exactly?

You claim it you prove it. Good luck with that.
Da Schneib
3.7 / 5 (3) 23 hours ago
Here's a counter-claim: in fact, the ancients couldn't "predict" eclipses closer than a month, and were wrong half the time: https://image.gsf...846.html

Doesn't sound like they could do anything like what we can with our simulations. And in only two cases were they even aware of the necessary celestial mechanics, and even those who were weren't very accurate (+/- a month).

Looks like you're making stuff up, @MR.
Da Schneib
3.7 / 5 (3) 23 hours ago
So I will ask once again: if the math, and the simulations, work for eclipses, how come they're wrong for climate change? I expect you to keep dodging and making stuff up, because I knew from the beginning you didn't have a rational answer for this, @MR.
julianpenrod
1 / 5 (2) 23 hours ago
Reasons for not trusting "science" include the recommendation that parents hold off until later in exposing children to allergens, which led to the rate of peanut allergies skyrocketing 250 percent. Too, the cl;aim that cholesterol is necessarily dangerous, then the claim only "low density lipoproteins " are dangerous, now the claim that no cholesterol is dangerous. The failures to keep things like Nexium, Vioxx, Bextra, the bladder sling off the market. Not acknowledging that the infrastructure of Iraq cannot support the mass production of banned weapons systems claimed. The fraudulently designed "polls" touting Hillary Clinton. The discredited "body mass index". The lunatic "food pyramid" which replaced the "four food groups" and has now been replaced with a plate divided into four parts. They'll admit climate change, but not that it's caused by chemtrails. They're told what to say by those in positions of money and power. They're all liars.
Da Schneib
3.7 / 5 (3) 23 hours ago
So, @julian, you think climate is more like biology and medicine than celestial mechanics?

Are you serious? Because if you are, you know little about biology or celestial mechanics, either one. Your mention of the long-discredited "chemtrails" conspiracy BS just puts a point on it. Your conspiracy BS about science is just more of the same crap. Get over it.
Da Schneib
4 / 5 (4) 23 hours ago
Getting back to the subject, once again with no answer so far, I ask, why are there people who think the exact same equations and techniques that work for eclipses don't work for climate? What's wrong with them?
bschott
2.3 / 5 (3) 22 hours ago
Getting back to the subject, once again with no answer so far, I ask, why are there people who think the exact same equations and techniques that work for eclipses don't work for climate? What's wrong with them?

How about because they don't use the exact same equations? But of course you can show us that they do right? I can't wait to see how calculating projected positions based on 3 body orbital dynamics with mild input from minimal other sources equates to calculating albedo of an atmosphere/black body with several thermal regimes, thousands of chemical/particle constituents, varying energy input from multiple sources where no single variable is a constant from day to day except the one cited as responsible for the changes we are observing. (until it changes too)
The only common variables are orbital dynamics and earths rotation, and not even used the same way in the equations.
bschott
2 / 5 (4) 22 hours ago
Da I did not know that hundreds of years ago the High Priests had access to super computers.

LMAO...He admitted they got it right 50% of the time without them.
Now, you were claiming that the exact path of totality has been available to some "High Priests" sometime or other

The above from MR in no way states what the Strawman above is claiming it did...but without the strawman you couldn't say:
Looks like you're making stuff up, @MR.

Then the guy claims:
and these are simulated using substantially the same algorithms as climate change is.

When one is used as a projection of position and the other is to calculate insolation. Bullshit.
Find the name of the base algorithm used in both and I will issue a public apology, if you can't you do it for something so ridiculous.
Da Schneib
4 / 5 (4) 22 hours ago
And here comes another bunch of conspiracy BS.

Of course they don't use the exact same equations; it's stupid to expect they would. Eclipses are matters only of gravity; for climate you have to use electromagnetic theory, thermodynamics, the dynamics of gases and liquids, the Navier-Stokes equations, and a great deal more. However, fundamentally, the math is the same and I'll point out that the multi-body problem exists in quantum mechanics for exactly the same reasons it does in celestial mechanics as strong evidence. Furthermore, PDEs and ODEs are how both types of predictions get made, and how simulations get written. The fundamental base is solid in both cases. Sorry you don't understand enough math to know why.

This is now turning into the argumentum ad ignorantium. "I don't understand it so it must be wrong." This is no better than the arguments from authority and conspiracy BS you guys started out with.
[contd]
Da Schneib
4 / 5 (4) 22 hours ago
[contd]
When you can demonstrate facility with the math involved, you will have the ability to check for yourself. Until then your argument is "@bullschott is too stupid to understand math so it must be wrong." And that's a pretty sorry excuse for an argument.

Let's see whether the #sciencedeniers can come up with an argument that doesn't contain a logical fallacy. It'll be our own little experiment. :D From what I've seen on this site for years on end, I'm going with "no" as my hypothesis (and note that it's testable).
Da Schneib
4 / 5 (4) 22 hours ago
And once more we come back to the basic question: if this math works for eclipses, how come it's wrong for climate? And yet again we have another attempt to dodge this question with a logical fallacy. This is all you have, and it's as sorry as it can be. It always has been. It's time to start actually thinking about what the consequences are of what you claim, and start admitting you screwed it up.
Da Schneib
3.7 / 5 (3) 22 hours ago
And now @bullschott is just lying. Getting it right half the time in predicting the month is a very, very long way from getting it right all the time for a minute. The obvious inability to comprehend the difference is a lack of mathematical capability that makes everything @bullschott says obviously ignorant. This is a difference of accuracy of 43,200 times as anyone with a calculator can confirm, and that's just the time difference. They couldn't even predict the path of totality; just plain flat didn't have any numbers. And I posted documentation to support that.

If you're just going to lie, @bullschott, I'll just go back to ignoring your foolish ranting.
richard_f_cronin
1 / 5 (3) 21 hours ago
The reason nobody doubts the predictions of eclipses is there is no money nor political advantage in it. "Carbon taxes" and make-work "unreliable" energy scams that profit Al Gore and his ilk. The UN "Green Climate Fund" to support perks of UN bureaucrats and crony supplicants like dictator Robert Mugabe. Salary and perks for Neil de Grasse Tyson. Big Pharma pushing their latest snake oil to fix toe nail fungus.
Da Schneib
3.7 / 5 (3) 21 hours ago
And yet another one with the conspiracy BS. And yet another one who can't explain why people believe the math over here, and deny it over there. We're seeing a pattern here: every single one of the #sciencedeniers tries to avoid discussing why if the math works for eclipses and they know it, they think it doesn't work for climate. All we've got is logical fallacies (and conspiracy BS is the argumentum ad hominem, the best known logical fallacy). It's always about some logical fallacy that everyone who is educated knows about, never about the simple facts. I think these individuals' posts speak for themselves here.
jonesdave
4 / 5 (4) 21 hours ago
The reason nobody doubts the predictions of eclipses is there is no money nor political advantage in it. "Carbon taxes" and make-work "unreliable" energy scams that profit Al Gore and his ilk. The UN "Green Climate Fund" to support perks of UN bureaucrats and crony supplicants like dictator Robert Mugabe. Salary and perks for Neil de Grasse Tyson. Big Pharma pushing their latest snake oil to fix toe nail fungus.


Dumb argument. If 1000s of scientists were publishing research on climate change, and were doing it only for the money (as if), then who has got the most money to spend on dodgy science, supporting a particular viewpoint? Yep, the oil companies.
Really, a very silly argument.
Da Schneib
5 / 5 (3) 21 hours ago
Taking your argument further yet, @jonesdave, who has more money to spend on propaganda, and a better motivation for doing so?
jonesdave
4 / 5 (4) 21 hours ago
You always know when an argument is worthless; when the proponents can only come up with brain dead conspiracy nonsense. See it all the time on here. And elsewhere. Sadly, it seems to be of plague proportions in certain countries.
jonesdave
4.2 / 5 (5) 21 hours ago
Taking your argument further yet, @jonesdave, who has more money to spend on propaganda, and a better motivation for doing so?


Indeedy. Not to mention bribing politicians to support their propaganda.

UCLA (for example): "Hey senator, care to support our stance on AGW?"
Senator: "What's in it for me?"
UCLA: "How about an honorary degree?"

Exxon (for example): "Hey senator, care to support our stance on AGW?"
Senator: "What's in it for me?"
Exxon: "How about 50 grand?"
Senator: "Sure, I'll believe anything for 50 grand!"
bschott
2 / 5 (4) 21 hours ago
So you just admitted to lying then to distract and divert followed with 4 posts of the usual personal attack...true to form and totally expected. You are such a putz.
It's still the same math though. And you haven't addressed that. You tried to duck out.

oh but wait:
Of course they don't use the exact same equations

plus
and these are simulated using substantially the same algorithms as climate change

went unanswered when asked for proof.
Go ahead and sling all the mud you want and make up as many strawman as you have hay...you just did it again. Lied and then had a little freak out when it was pointed out.
Trump been teaching you posting tactics?
bschott
2.3 / 5 (3) 21 hours ago
OH!!! Even better:

Getting back to the subject, once again with no answer so far, I ask, why are there people who think the exact same equations and techniques that work for eclipses don't work for climate? What's wrong with them?

The answer when asked directly:
Of course they don't use the exact same equations; it's stupid to expect they would

Same guy forum...same inept child who thinks he knows it all but keeps opening the wrong mental drawer for the answers. How can anyone take you seriously...ever?
Da Schneib
3.7 / 5 (3) 21 hours ago
Bye, @bullschott. There's no point in talking about math with you; I already provided all the proof you're capable of understanding. They're PDEs and ODEs, not something mysterious (except, apparently, to you). All methods of simulating DEs are mathematical theorems subject to rigorous mathematical proof. If that's not good enough for you then you don't even understand enough to ask the question, much less understand the answer. Arguing with you would therefore be a complete waste of time. In your lack of understanding you just make stuff up.

Still no answer so far. We now have arguments from authority, ignorance, and ad hominems, along with various conspiracy theories about mathematics and some grand conspiracy of thousands of scientists. #sciencedeniers are generally a waste of time.
Da Schneib
4 / 5 (4) 20 hours ago
I will make one more post: @bullschott, sorry you think DEs are "different" when they're used for climate and celestial mechanics. The methods for solving them on computers are the same. It's a shame you don't know enough math to know that, but it's not my problem, it's yours.

It doesn't matter what the overlying equations are; if they yield systems of DEs then you pick your algorithm, solve them, and post the results along with your method. That's how real science works. If you don't know why, it's because you don't understand the math, and since you don't want to, you never will. This remains totally pointless, as you will keep making the same ignorant argument over and over.
bschott
2 / 5 (4) 20 hours ago
In your lack of understanding you just make stuff up.

You mean like this dipshit?
I ask, why are there people who think the exact same equations and techniques that work for eclipses don't work for climate?

and then:
Of course they don't use the exact same equations

or
these are simulated using substantially the same algorithms as climate change is

Still waiting on proof of the above you lying useless POS....

cantdrive85
2 / 5 (4) 20 hours ago
OH!!! Even better:


Getting back to the subject, once again with no answer so far, I ask, why are there people who think the exact same equations and techniques that work for eclipses don't work for climate? What's wrong with them?


The answer when asked directly:

Of course they don't use the exact same equations; it's stupid to expect they would

da schnied displays Cap'n Stoopid level of moron. And his response to being shown his level of moronism?
Bye

Good riddance!

Da Schneib
3.7 / 5 (3) 20 hours ago
So, just summing up, we have multiple arguments from authority, multiple arguments from ignorance, multiple ad hominem arguments, and a bunch of conspiracy BS. And not one single answer to why if the math and techniques work for eclipses, they don't work for climate. Just a lot of squirming and whining and outright lying.

The techniques for solving simultaneous differential equations on digital computers are well established and mathematically proven. They're available in commercial software packages, like MATLAB. Literally millions of scientists and engineers use them every day, and they seem to work fine for them. So one more time, please tell us why these work for eclipses and not for climate.

Here's a link with instructions: https://www.mathw...ons.html

Note that there's no special version for climate or eclipses.
bschott
2 / 5 (4) 20 hours ago
So, just summing up, we have multiple arguments from authority, multiple arguments from ignorance, multiple ad hominem arguments, and a bunch of conspiracy BS.

Don't forget about the self righteous lying POS who can't name the same algorithm that he claims is used, so he has tried to change that statement to differential equations now and claim that math is the same after saying "of course they don't use the same equations".
Just a lot of squirming and whining and outright lying.

Yes, that is all you have been doing....

Da Schneib
3.7 / 5 (3) 20 hours ago
One more time, @bullschott, just for the record: there are the instructions for using commercial mathematics packages. There is no mention of whether the DEs to be solved are for climate, eclipses, aircraft design, nuclear physics, or any other individual scientific discipline. They all use the same techniques, and they all use the same equations: systems of simultaneous equations. It's all there in black and white. It doesn't matter how many times you repeat your lies, they are obvious lies, and they are obviously contradicted by the mere existence of such software.

I really don't know what else to say. And I think it's pretty obvious that you have nothing left but lies. The software says so. There is nowhere to run and nowhere to hide.
snoosebaum
not rated yet 19 hours ago
why not doubt eclipse calc ? umm , there are 4 /yr so its easy to refine the prediction , moral panics on the other hand may be pi cycles if you like Martin Armstrong, nudge nudge
Da Schneib
3.7 / 5 (3) 19 hours ago
And yet another reply that doesn't answer the essential question: it's the same math for eclipses and climate. You solve that math with the exact same software routine in the exact same software. How can you claim that the same math is valid one place and invalid another? It's like claiming 2+2=5 if you're doing climate science, but 2+2=4 if you're calculating an eclipse. It's silliness.
bschott
2.3 / 5 (3) 19 hours ago
I really don't know what else to say

This has been the case from the start where you accused MR166 of making stuff up when you are the only person doing it here. The commonality is math, the equations although somewhat similar in complexity have very little else in common other than what I mentioned above. You said the algorithm was the same and have yet to prove that, you said the equations were the same...then said they weren't... and are now back to they are again. You slung a bunch of crap as a kneejerk reaction to getting called out and now appear to just keep posting cause your feelings/ego are bruised. Nothing new here, same Schneib...different thread....
BTW, you can program excel to do PDE's with enough understanding of the program, and use said configurations to derive equations for any number of purposes....you said algorithm, not software and not PDE's. And as noted you have changed your stance on the equations several times,then called me a liar...pathetic.
Da Schneib
3.7 / 5 (3) 18 hours ago
I'm not going to argue with someone who thinks there are "special" DEs for climate. It's silliness, and that's all there is to that.
Mimath224
3 / 5 (2) 13 hours ago
@Da Schneib I'm with you on this one though to be fair I think there are other reasons why people argue about climate change. I think many a lay person gets 'climate change' mixed up with the more polemical 'global warming'. I mean, let's face it the climate is always changing and as you rightly say the DE's are used to image the change. Of course the difficulty is that when scientists divide areas up into cells results can be affected by what is actually in one cell and the next one to it. For example, the climate of a park in the middle of town will be affected differently to one similar but on the outskirts of town. My layman analogy is that it's a bit like GR where PDE's are used to calculate the rate of change of a rate of change.
Global warming on the other hand, is perhaps a specialized topic within climate change and that's when one group denies it's anthropogenic while another argues the opposite.
Ha, applying Catastrophe Theory to human emotions is not quite the same.
bschott
not rated yet 2 hours ago
I'm not going to argue with someone who thinks there are "special" DEs for climate

Firstly, all I pointed out was that you were the one making stuff up. Despite all of your bluster you still haven't shown a single shred of evidence that the equations used to figure out position of an orbiting body at a given time of year are the same ones used to calculate energy absorption, and transfer between thousands of different chemical constituents at varying densities, temperatures and altitudes, while factoring in albedo variables such as cloud cover and particulate content in order to derive a pattern of kinetic motion. You also said it was the same algorithm...clearly the complexity of one vs. the other rules this out, hence why you have not backed that one up.

You are confused, the required equations cannot be the same because the actual physics is completely different. If the equations were the same, you could simply substitute variables and leave operators untouched.

