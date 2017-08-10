Study shows the cost of deforestation in Cambodia

August 11, 2017 by Aaron Walker
Study shows the cost of deforestation in Cambodia
Evidence of illegal logging in Veun Sai-Siem Pang National Park. Credit: ANU

Researchers from The Australian National University (ANU) have warned of the economic consequences for Cambodia if nothing is done to halt illegal deforestation of one of the nation's most important forests - the Veun Sai-Siem Pang National Park.

For the first time, researchers have calculated the financial contribution the forest makes to Cambodia's economy - an estimated US$129.84 million per annum.

Lead researcher Abu Kibria said the 55,000 hectare forest on the Cambodian border of Laos and Vietnam, has been disappearing due to illegal logging driven by demand primarily from China and Vietnam.

"If this is allowed to continue there will be significant long-term for Cambodia," said Mr Kibria, a PhD scholar in the ANU School of Archaeology and Anthropology.

The research, done in partnership with Conservation International, found the forest was providing three main streams of financial value - the prevention of (US$22 million a year), and distribution (US$32 million a year), and air purification (US$56 million a year).

"The forest is like a sponge. After rainfall, the tree canopy slows down the flow of water, which increases the water storage in the soil," he said.

"If there is no forest, the drop in the land's water holding capacity will lead to soil erosion and damage the natural irrigation system. This will then have an impact on agriculture and industry."

Study shows the cost of deforestation in Cambodia

Researcher Dr Alison Behie said in addition to the financial value of Veun Sai-Siem Pang National Park, it was also incredibly important for its biodiversity.

"The park is home to around 250 species of mammals, reptiles and birds, many of which are endangered," she said.

"It is home to what is thought to be the world's largest group of the endangered northern buff-cheeked gibbons, likely four times larger than the next biggest group."

Dr Behie said that while the was upgraded from a Conservation Area to a National Park last year, the area could still be at risk as there is often the issue of a lack of funding to enforce the protection of these important areas.

"Despite best efforts, sometimes there just isn't enough funding for rangers, patrols and other protective measures," she said.

The study has been published in the Journal of Ecosystem Services.

Explore further: Cambodia to add 1 million hectares of protected forest

Related Stories

Student rescues abandoned baby gibbon

March 24, 2015

Naven Hon, an ecology and biodiversity Master's student, came across the infant gibbon last week at the Veun Sai-Siem Pang Conservation Area.

Rare Cambodian elephant footage raises survival hopes

January 15, 2016

Rare footage of an elephant herd roaming through Cambodia's biggest forest sanctuary signals the success of a 14-year conservation programme and raises hopes for the endangered species' survival, an environment group said ...

Recommended for you

An improved thickness estimate for Earth's continents

August 11, 2017

(Phys.org)—A trio of researchers with the University of Southampton in the U.K. has used a new technique to gain a better perspective on the thickness of the Earth's continents. In their paper published in the journal Science, ...

Crank the AC, cut in-car pollution

August 10, 2017

For many, the commute to and from work is a lengthy, stressful process. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, it takes the average American about 26½ minutes to get to work. That's nearly an hour each day—to work and back—to ...

Climate change shifts timing of European floods

August 10, 2017

A study conducted by TU Wien and 30 European partners shows that the timing of the floods has shifted across much of Europe, dramatically in some areas. When a major flood event occurs it is often attributed to climate change. ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.