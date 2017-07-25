Bacterial plasmids readily pick up new genes and spread them to new species

August 7, 2017 by Amy Huxtable

New research from the University of Sheffield has found that bacterial plasmids readily pick up new genes and spread them to new species – something which is an increasing concern for transfer of antibiotic resistance between bacterial species.

Plasmids are circular molecules of DNA which can copy themselves between neighbouring . They can be beneficial to bacteria when they carry useful , but where the genes they carry aren't useful, plasmids are often burdensome, acting a bit like parasites as they spread between bacteria.

Scientists from the University's Department of Animal and Plant Sciences discovered that plasmids may be best at spreading genes between species when they act like parasites, rather than when they are beneficial.

In the study, published in Nature Ecology and Evolution, the Sheffield team in collaboration with scientists from the Universities of York and Liverpool, set up in soil 'microcosms'. These consisted of a small volume of soil inoculated with bacteria carrying a that was beneficial in the presence of mercury.

By adding small amounts of mercury, the researchers could control whether the plasmid was beneficial or parasitic. The researchers allowed the bacteria and plasmids to evolve under these conditions for hundreds of generations, before sequencing their genomes.

Dr Jamie Hall, lead researcher on the study from the University of Sheffield, said: "We were really surprised by the sequencing results.

"In several populations the plasmid had picked up genes from one species and spread them to another. We knew this could happen but we weren't expecting to see so much of it. Most interestingly, the plasmid was best at picking up genes and transferring them between species when it acted like a parasite.

"If the plasmid is useful, then bacteria tend to inherit it from their parent. But if the plasmid is not useful then bacteria are more likely to pick it up from their neighbours—and thus are more prone to picking up their neighbours' other genes too."

He added: "If we imagine that bacteria are like PC computers from the 1990s the genes they swap are programs and plasmids are like floppy disks – able to copy themselves as well as any other genes they might carry between neighbouring bacteria."

Bacterial evolution, particularly resistance to antibiotics, is an emerging public health threat. Plasmids can also pick up and transfer , so the results of this study indicate concern for places like hospital plumbing and waste-water treatment plants which may provide opportunities for plasmids to move genes between species.

"Our research shows that bacteria can evolve rapidly, particularly by picking up genes from their neighbours, and that plasmids may play an important role in this process," said Dr Hall.

"Understanding the conditions that favour plasmid spread is an important piece in this puzzle."

Explore further: Antibiotic resistance driven by intragenomic co-evolution

Related Stories

Antibiotic resistance spreads rapidly between bacteria

April 11, 2011

The part of bacterial DNA that often carries antibiotic resistance is a master at moving between different types of bacteria and adapting to widely differing bacterial species, shows a study made by a research team at the ...

Antimicrobial resistance gene found in marine pathogen

September 20, 2016

A team of Chinese investigators has discovered a gene for resistance to β-lactamase antibiotics, in the pathogenic marine bacterium, Vibrio parahaemolyticus. The β-lactamase gene, blaVEB-2, has never before been found in ...

Stealth technology maintains fitness after sex

January 12, 2007

Pathogens can become superbugs without their even knowing it, research published today in Science shows. 'Stealth' plasmids - circular 'DNA parasites' of bacteria that can carry antibiotic-resistance genes - produce a protein ...

Recommended for you

Modern domestic dog has a single geographic origin

August 7, 2017

By analyzing the DNA of two prehistoric dogs from Germany, an international research team led by Krishna R. Veeramah, Ph.D., of Stony Brook University in the USA has determined that their genomes were the probable ancestors ...

The barred grass snake is described as a separate species

August 7, 2017

Together with an international team, Senckenberg scientists identified a new species of snake in Europe. Based on more than 1,600 snakes, the researchers were able to show that the barred grass snake, whose range includes ...

How do birds get their colors?

August 5, 2017

A new article in Physiological and Biochemical Zoology explores the role of melanins in creating complex plumage patterns in 9,000 species.

Desert tortoises can't take the heat of roadside fencing

August 5, 2017

Desert tortoises pace back and forth and can overheat by roadside fencing meant to help them, according to a study published in the journal Biological Conservation by the University of California, Davis, and the University ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.