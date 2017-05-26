Alleged Yahoo hacker in Canada to forgo extradition hearing

A Canadian man accused in a massive hack of Yahoo emails will forgo his extradition hearing and go face the charges in the United States.

Karim Baratov was arrested in Hamilton, Ontario, in March under the Extradition Act after U.S. authorities indicted him and three others, including two alleged officers of Russia's Federal Security Service. They're accused of computer hacking, economic espionage and other crimes.

He signed documents agreeing to waive the hearing before a Canadian judge on Friday.

An extradition hearing for the 22-year-old Baratov had been scheduled for early September.

His lawyer, Amedeo DiCarlo, said outside court that the young man is excited to see his case moving forward.

DiCarlo says waiving the extradition hearing does not mean admitting guilt.

