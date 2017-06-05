A university in Oregon will use balloons to track eclipse

July 12, 2017

Portland State University in Oregon will launch four high-altitude balloons equipped with GPS tracking systems and 360-degree video cameras during the upcoming solar eclipse.

The university said Wednesday that the balloons will allow anyone to watch a live stream online as the moon's shadow darkens a large swath of Oregon on Aug. 21.

One balloon will be a part of a larger live streaming project funded by NASA that involves 55 college and school teams throughout the U.S.

Three others are part of a PSU project.

The first will reach 70,000 in the air, the second will reach 100,000 feet and the third will go to 130,000 feet.

For comparison, the school says a typical airliner reaches a cruising altitude of 39,000 feet.

Explore further: Video: Eclipse ballooning project

Related Stories

Video: Eclipse ballooning project

June 5, 2017

For the first time in 99 years, a total solar eclipse will crossthe entire nation on Monday, August 21, 2017. Over the course of 100 minutes, 14 states across the United States will experience over two minutes of darkness ...

NASA-funded balloon mission begins fourth campaign

August 17, 2016

The BARREL team is at Esrange Space Center near Kiruna, Sweden, launching a series of six scientific payloads on miniature scientific balloons. The BARREL team launched the first balloon of this campaign - the fourth for ...

Weather balloon takes solar cell experiment toward sun

June 11, 2013

(Phys.org) —How do solar cells behave at high altitudes? Do they perform better the closer they get to the sun? Those simple questions propelled four undergraduate students from Northwestern University's McCormick School ...

Recommended for you

New 'hot Jupiter' with short orbital period discovered

July 12, 2017

(Phys.org)—An international team of astronomers reports the discovery of a new "hot Jupiter" exoplanet with a short orbital period of just three and a half days. The newly detected giant planet, designated KELT-20b, circles ...

Hidden stars may make planets appear smaller

July 11, 2017

In the search for planets similar to our own, an important point of comparison is the planet's density. A low density tells scientists a planet is more likely to be gaseous like Jupiter, and a high density is associated with ...

Astronomers track the birth of a 'super-Earth'

July 11, 2017

A new model giving rise to young planetary systems offers a fresh solution to a puzzle that has vexed astronomers ever since new detection technologies and planet-hunting missions such as NASA's Kepler space telescope have ...

Y-type stars

July 11, 2017

Brown dwarf stars are failed stars. Their masses are so small, less than about eighty Jupiter-masses, that they lack the ability to heat up their interiors to the roughly ten million kelvin temperatures required for normal ...

Heart of an exploded star observed in 3-D

July 10, 2017

Supernovas—the violent endings of the brief yet brilliant lives of massive stars—are among the most cataclysmic events in the cosmos. Though supernovas mark the death of stars, they also trigger the birth of new elements ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.