Video: Eclipse ballooning project

For the first time in 99 years, a total solar eclipse will crossthe entire nation on Monday, August 21, 2017. Over the course of 100 minutes, 14 states across the United States will experience over two minutes of darkness in the middle of the day. Additionally, a partial eclipse will be viewable across the continent.
In this student led project, university students and researchers from across the country are working to launch high altitude balloons up to 100,000 ft and stream live video of the eclipse.
