Scientists consider the possibility of adding aerosols or modifying clouds to slow global warming

July 21, 2017 by Bob Yirka report
clouds
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

(Phys.org)—Scientists looking at alternative approaches to staving off global warming have published two Perspective pieces in the journal Science. In the first, Ulrike Niemeier and Simone Tilmes with the Max Planck Institute and the National Center for Atmospheric Research in the U.S., respectively, address the possibility of injecting aerosols into the atmosphere as a means to limit heat passing through. In the second, Niemeier has paired up with Blaž Gasparini with the Institute of Atmospheric and Climate Science in Switzerland to look at the issues involved with attempting to disperse clouds that prevent heat in the atmosphere from escaping back into space. In an editorial in the same journal issue, Janos Pasztor, Cynthia Scharf and Kai-Uwe Schmidt consider how we might govern geoengineering attempts to prevent a reckless few from possibly destroying the planet they are trying to save.

Governments send representatives to climate meetings hoping to establish a consensus regarding carbon emission reductions, and the citizens of the world debate the source or even reality of and what ought to be done about it. Yet the planet continues to warm. Scientists around the globe are convinced that unless something is done soon, the planet could become a miserable place, or worse, we could cause our own extinction. While some progress has been made in limiting carbon emissions, most would agree such efforts are falling short. For that reason, some scientists have begun looking at other ways to prevent catastrophe. Two of the most debated are aerosol injection and .

The idea behind injecting aerosols into the atmosphere, as Niemeier and Tilmes point out, is to mimic the cooling that occurs when volcanoes erupt. Along with smoke, volcanoes also emit a lot of sulfur, which is why scientists suggest we do the same artificially. But that might be easier said than done, Niemeier and Tilmes note, because it would involve replicating an eruption the size of Mount Pinatubo every day for approximately the next century and a half.

And there are problems with cloud seeding, too, which might be done to disperse cirrus , preventing them from trapping heat—the main problem is lack of precision; doing it wrong could lead to more warming, for example.

For these reasons and many more, Pasztor, Scharf and Schmidt suggest taking a very serious look at how to prevent one country, group or even a wealthy individual from striking out on their own with such approaches. Adding a governing body to the equation, they suggest, could prevent these scenarios.

sirdumpalot
not rated yet 55 minutes ago
Honestly, the scientific method can come up with a better method than this!
Dan12182
not rated yet 28 minutes ago
The problem is not merely that "citizens of the world debate the source or even reality of global warming." Many citizens who live in cold climates see global warming to be beneficial to themselves.
Benni
5 / 5 (1) 28 minutes ago
Honestly, the scientific method can come up with a better method than this!


........like leave it alone, because the next thing they'll need to to figure out is how to fix some other kind of a hole in the sky when their stupid models failed to predict the problem of too much cooling because they had no advance knowledge of when the next Pinatubo would erupt.

They complain there's too much carbon in the air now & their solution is to add more? I wonder if they think that an artifcially induced Ice Age is the answer to all our Climate Change problems? I guess that would be slightly more practical than trying to change Earth's orbit around the Sun in accordance with Milankovitch Cycles.

EmceeSquared
not rated yet 25 minutes ago
"the main problem is lack of precision; doing it wrong could lead to more warming, for example."

Absolutely not. Arrogance, ignorance, and ruthlessly risking future generations with little consequences to the present actors is precisely what got our global industry to push us onto this path to extinction. Climate systems are chaotic, unpredictable - big short pushes will have unknown consequences on an essential life support system already pushed literally to the brink of extincting us.

Put all that effort into sinking carbon. Replant forests and grasslands where we mowed them down. Cultivate seaweed in the millions of hectares of dead zones, feed that crop to livestock to nearly eliminate flatulence. Watch the climate trend attractor climb back down off the ledge and revert closer to its traditional milder fractal dimension.

Don't mess harder with what you don't understand, or flirt with the risk of accelerating climate change into a new, extincting track.
EmceeSquared
5 / 5 (1) 21 minutes ago
Benni:
They complain there's too much carbon in the air now & their solution is to add more? I wonder if they think that an artifcially induced Ice Age is the answer to all our Climate Change problems?


Thank you for finally admitting that humans can and do control the amount of excess atmospheric carbon that causes climate change.

You will certainly see that honest comment linked to in future threads when you flipflop back into denial:

https://phys.org/..._1494948

