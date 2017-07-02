Milking it: A new robot to extract scorpion venom

July 3, 2017

A new scorpion-milking robot designed to extract venom could replace the traditional manual method. Scorpion venom is used in medical applications such as immunosuppressants, anti-malarial drugs and cancer research, but the extraction process can be potentially life-threatening. "This robot makes venom recovery fast and safe", says Mr Mouad Mkamel who designed the robot with a team of researchers from Ben M'sik Hassan II University, Morocco.

"The extraction of is a very difficult task and usually takes at least two experimenters," says Mr Mkamel. "There are numerous risks including potentially deadly scorpion stings and electric shocks from the stimulators used to extract the ."

Mr Mkamel and the team created the VES-4 device to be a lightweight and easily portable robot for researchers both in the lab or the field. "It is designed to extract scorpion venom without harming the animal and to provide more safety for the experimenters," explains Mr Mkamel.

Current scorpion-milking methods are either dangerous (electrical stimulation by hand), unreliable (mechanical stimulation) or harmful to the animal (puncturing of / abdominal removal). This robot milks the scorpions by clamping the tail and electrically stimulating the animal to express droplets of venom, which is then captured and safely stored. "VES4 could be used by one person using a remote control to safely recover scorpion venom remotely," adds Mr Mkamel.

The robot has been tested on multiple species of scorpions and can be programmed to adjust remember specific settings for different species, while the LED screen allows users to display the name of the species currently being milked.

Explore further: Genetic analysis reveals secrets of scorpion venom

Related Stories

Genetic analysis reveals secrets of scorpion venom

July 1, 2009

Transcriptomic tests have uncovered the protein composition of venom from the Scorpiops jendeki scorpion. Researchers writing in the open access journal BMC Genomics have carried out the first ever venom analysis in this ...

Scorpions take sting out of pain

December 13, 2013

(Phys.org) —Australia is home to many venomous creatures and boasts some of the world's most deadly, but a particular group of venomous Aussies had been almost entirely ignored.

Developing therapeutic peptides from scorpion venom

April 21, 2017

Canadian health and wellness company PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (PMI) has signed a research and option agreement with UniQuest, The University of Queensland's main commercialisation company, to develop stabilised natural ...

Scorpion venom -- bad for bugs, good for pesticides

April 27, 2011

Fables have long cast scorpions as bad-natured killers of hapless turtles that naively agree to ferry them across rivers. Michigan State University scientists, however, see them in a different light.

Recommended for you

Study sheds new light on extinction risk in mammals

July 3, 2017

Researchers have long assumed that habitat fragmentation contributes to extinction risk for animals, but until now, they have not been able to measure it for a major group of animals on a global scale. In a first-of-its-kind ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

rderkis
not rated yet 1 hour ago
When are they going to become autonomous? Just turn one loose in the pyramids and it comes back with a pint of venom after a couple days. :-)

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.