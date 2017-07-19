Library of CRISPR targeting sequences increases power of the gene-editing method

July 20, 2017
Library of CRISPR targeting sequences increases power of the gene-editing method
CRISPR-Cas9 is a reprogrammable DNA cutting machine that is being used to edit genomes in many organisms for research purposes. Its primary component, the Cas9 enzyme (orange), cuts genomic DNA (blue). The enzyme is directed to its target--essentially any sequence along the genome--by hitching it to a strand of guide RNA (green) whose sequence is complementary to that of the DNA target. Upon finding and pairing with it, Cas9 snips out the target segment. It can eitherbe deleted or replaced with another DNA sequence (not shown here). A new resource published by Hannon and colleagues provides a library of guide sequences that significantly increases CRISPR's specificity, while limiting off-target effects. The platform also facilitates multiplexing and combinatorial targeting. Credit: Advanced Analytical Technologies

CRISPR, the gene-editing technology that has taken biology by storm, is now more powerful than ever. Scientists have assembled a library of RNA sequences that can be used by researchers to direct the CRISPR-cas9 complex to cut DNA with exquisite, unprecedented precision.

Among other advantages, the new tool greatly increases the likelihood that a CRISPR "cut" (or series of related cuts) will have the functional impact that researchers intend. Disabling or deleting a gene or set of genes is much more certain to succeed fully with the new resource, minimizing the likelihood of "off-target" effects that can diminish the relevance of otherwise carefully planned and executed experiments.

"We've combined a machine learning approach with other strategies to optimize knock-out efficiency," says Professor Greg Hannon of Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, who led a team that included Drs. Simon Knott and Nicolas Erard. All three performed some of the research while at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) prior to Dr. Hannon's move to the UK two years ago. Hannon, who is a CSHL adjunct professor, notes that the CRISPR library also facilitates multiplexing of experiments, as well as combinatorial targeting.

The team's paper introducing the new CRISPR resource appears in Molecular Cell July 20th.

Explore further: Anti-CRISPR proteins decrease off-target side effects of CRISPR-Cas9

Related Stories

First CRISPR crop could debut in 2020

June 14, 2017

The gene-editing technique known as CRISPR/Cas9 made a huge splash in the news when it was initially announced. But the first commercial product, expected around 2020, could make it to the market without much fanfare: It's ...

A molecular on/off switch for CRISPR

March 28, 2017

Picture bacteria and viruses locked in an arms race. For many bacteria, one line of defense against viral infection is a sophisticated RNA-guided "immune system" called CRISPR-Cas. At the center of this system is a surveillance ...

Recommended for you

Researchers discover biological hydraulic system in tuna fins

July 20, 2017

Cutting through the ocean like a jet through the sky, giant bluefin tuna are built for performance, endurance and speed. Just as the fastest planes have carefully positioned wings and tail flaps to ensure precision maneuverability ...

Gene drives likely to be foiled by rapid rise of resistance

July 20, 2017

A study in fruit flies suggests that existing approaches to gene drives using CRISPR/Cas9, which aim to spread new genes within a natural population, will be derailed by the development of mutations that give resistance to ...

Researchers discover how CRISPR proteins find their target

July 20, 2017

Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, have discovered how Cas1-Cas2, the proteins responsible for the ability of the CRISPR immune system in bacteria to adapt to new viral infections, identify the site in ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.