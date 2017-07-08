Jordan, Kuwait carriers lift laptop ban on US flights

The national carriers of Jordan and Kuwait announced Sunday that passengers will once again be allowed to carry personal electronics, including laptops, on board U.S.-bound flights, ending a ban that had been imposed in March.

The U.S. had issued the ban over concerns Islamic State fighters and other extremists could hide bombs inside laptops.

Royal Jordanian said Sunday it had implemented "enhanced security measures" in line with U.S. Department of Homeland Security requirements. The airline did not describe the new measures.

Kuwait Airlines said the decision to lift the ban came after U.S. officials inspected the carrier's security measures.

In March, the U.S. had banned laptops from airplane cabins on direct, U.S.-bound flights from 10 cities in the Middle East and Turkey.

Several of these airlines have received clearance in recent days to lift the ban.

Royal Jordanian operates 16 weekly non-stop flights to Chicago, New York and Detroit.

