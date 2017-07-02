Japan panda fans get latest fix of cute with new footage

July 4, 2017
The birth of a panda at a Tokyo zoo last month—the first in five years—sparked panda fever in the capital
The birth of a panda at a Tokyo zoo last month—the first in five years—sparked panda fever in the capital

Japan's panda-obsessed public got their latest fix of cute Tuesday as a Tokyo zoo released footage of its 20-day-old helpless cub, who has ballooned in size since its birth last month.

The tiny panda, still without a name, was the first to be born at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo in five years to the delight of animal lovers and , sparking 'panda fever' in the capital.

Distinctively pink and hairless, the animals typically weigh around 100 grams (three-and-a-half ounces) at —small enough to fit in the palm of a human hand.

It can be difficult to determine their sex but the zoo confirmed last month that the newborn was a girl based on pictures sent to a research centre in the shy animal's native China.

At two days old, she weighed just 147 grammes (5.2 oz) and measured 14.3 centimetres (5.6 inches) in length, but zoo officials have since said she is growing well.

Footage shows the cub resting comfortably on a blanket Sunday as caretakers conducted a regular health check, with the cub now weighing in at 607.9 grammes and measuring 23.4 centimetres.

The tiny baby also looks increasingly more panda-like, with the trademark black colour around her eyes, ears and feet becoming clearer.

Her eyes remain closed as it usually takes about 40 days before panda cubs start seeing things, the zoo said.

In another shot, mum Shin Shin, who just turned 12 on Monday, is seen tenderly holding the baby in her right arm.

Considered an endangered species, it is estimated that fewer than 2,000 giant pandas remain in the wild, in three provinces in south-central China.

Shin Shin, who mated with male Ri Ri in February, had given birth to another cub in 2012—the first time at the zoo in 24 years—but the baby died from pneumonia just six days later.

Explore further: Japan zoo celebrates birth of panda cub

Related Stories

Japan zoo celebrates birth of panda cub

June 12, 2017

A Japanese zoo celebrated the first birth of a baby panda in five years Monday, with the tiny cub small enough to fit in the palm of a human hand.

Bashful Tokyo pandas mate after four-year hiatus

February 27, 2017

Two giant pandas at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo mated for the first time in four years Monday—a 52-second effort that boosted hopes for a baby as well as shares in a nearby Chinese restaurant.

6-day-old panda dies of pneumonia at Tokyo zoo

July 11, 2012

(AP) — A baby giant panda died at a Tokyo zoo on Wednesday, less than a week after becoming the first to be born at the facility in 24 years. The birth had created excitement across Japan, and the nation was mourning ...

Recommended for you

Through fossil leaves, a step towards Jurassic Park

July 4, 2017

For the first time, researchers have succeeded in establishing the relationships between 200-million-year-old plants based on chemical fingerprints. Using infrared spectroscopy and statistical analysis of organic molecules ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.