Japan zoo celebrates birth of panda cub

June 12, 2017
Mum-to-be Shin Shin delighted huge crowds of well-wishers in Tokyo last month as she sat lazily munching on bamboo and playfully
Mum-to-be Shin Shin delighted huge crowds of well-wishers in Tokyo last month as she sat lazily munching on bamboo and playfully rubbed the husks on her furry belly before being moved into confinement.

A Japanese zoo celebrated the first birth of a baby panda in five years Monday, with the tiny cub small enough to fit in the palm of a human hand.

Eleven-year-old mum Shin Shin gave birth just before noon, officials at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo said in a statement.

Pandas are born pink, hairless and weigh around 100 grams—so small it can be difficult to determine their sex.

"There have been cases where the sex of a panda has been wrongly determined several years after its birth," a spokesman told AFP

Shin Shin, who mated with male Ri Ri in February, had earlier given birth in 2012—the first time at the zoo in 24 years, but the cub died from pneumonia six days later.

The mum-to-be delighted huge crowds of well-wishers in Tokyo last month as she sat lazily munching on bamboo and playfully rubbed the husks on her furry belly before being moved into confinement.

Giant pandas are painfully bashful animals and clumsy lovers, with males often miscalculating when a female is in the mood for love and frequently baffled by the mechanics of mating, according to experts.

In the event the cuddly creatures do feel a romantic spark, sex is frequently over too quickly to impregnate the female, who is only receptive to the proposition for two or three days a year between February and May.

Meanwhile, Shin Shin's happy news has already had an economic impact on local businesses with one Chinese restaurant's shares soaring by 38 percent in response.

The Totenko chain restaurant already reported a jump last month on news of a possible pregnancy. Its main outlet is near the zoo so a panda baby is expected to boost the numbers of visitors to the area.

Considered an endangered species, it is estimated that fewer than 2,000 remain in the wild, in three provinces in south-central China.

Explore further: Baby bump: China eatery in Japan soars on pregnant panda hopes

Related Stories

Bashful Tokyo pandas mate after four-year hiatus

February 27, 2017

Two giant pandas at Tokyo's Ueno Zoo mated for the first time in four years Monday—a 52-second effort that boosted hopes for a baby as well as shares in a nearby Chinese restaurant.

Randy pandas get privacy at Tokyo zoo

March 7, 2013

A pair of pandas in the mood for mating were being given a bit of space Thursday with Japanese zookeepers hoping they will mate on if the public was kept away.

Mating season over for Japan's pandas

March 15, 2013

A Tokyo zoo put its pandas back on display on Friday after keepers decided mating season was over, with wellwishers hoping their two attempts would bear fruit.

6-day-old panda dies of pneumonia at Tokyo zoo

July 11, 2012

(AP) — A baby giant panda died at a Tokyo zoo on Wednesday, less than a week after becoming the first to be born at the facility in 24 years. The birth had created excitement across Japan, and the nation was mourning ...

Recommended for you

Fungus uses zombie female beetles to infect males

June 12, 2017

A combined team of researchers from the University of Arkansas and Cornell University has found that a type of fungus kills female goldenrod soldier beetles in a unique way—by causing them to attract males, which assists ...

Islands and coastal regions are threatened the most

June 12, 2017

Humans are responsible for the movement of an increasing number of species into new territories which they previously never inhabited. The number of established alien species varies according to world region. What was previously ...

A single molecule is missing and the cell world is empty

June 12, 2017

Cells multiply by duplicating themselves: they grow, replicate their components, and finally split into two. Many diseases are related to defective cell division; cancer is one of them. Understanding mechanisms conducting ...

Uncovered: 1,000 new microbial genomes

June 12, 2017

The number of microbes in a handful of soil exceeds the number of stars in the Milky Way galaxy, but researchers know less about what's on Earth because they have only recently had the tools to deeply explore what is just ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.