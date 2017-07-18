Fernanda weakens to Tropical Storm

July 20, 2017
At 5:10 p.m. July 17, 2017 (0110 UTC on July 18), GPM's Microwave Imager (GMI) and Dual-Frequency Precipitation Radar (DPR) data showed the location of intense rainfall circling around Fernanda's eye. Measurements by GPM's radar showed that rain was falling at a rate of more than 8.2 inches (208 mm) per hour in the western side of Fernanda's eye wall. Credit: NASA/JAXA, Hal Pierce

As of 5 a.m. July 20 (0900 UTC), Fernanda had weakened to tropical storm status. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's National Hurricane Center reported that the center of Tropical Storm Fernanda was located near 18.2 degrees north latitude, 137.7 degrees west longitude. Fernanda is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph (15 kph), and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days.

The Global Precipitation Measurement mission's Core Observatory satellite, or GPM, had an excellent view of hurricane Fernanda at 5:10 p.m. July 17, 2017 (0110 UTC on July 18). At that time, Fernanda had weakened from its peak wind speed of 143.75 mph (125 knots) attained on July 15, 2017, but the (then at category two on the Saffir-Simpson wind scale) still had maximum sustained speeds of about 109 mph (95 knots).

Maximum sustained winds have since decreased to near 70 mph (110 kph) with higher gusts, the NHC reports. Additional weakening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Fernanda could become a tropical depression by late Friday.

GPM is a joint mission between NASA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

This 3-D examination using GPM's DPR (looking toward the west) showed that dry air moving into the southeastern side of the hurricane had caused partial erosion in that part of Fernanda's eye wall (5:10 p.m. July 17, 2017; 0110 UTC July 18). Powerful storms in the unbroken western side of Fernanda's eye wall were found to still reach altitudes above 9.3 miles (15 km). Credit: NASA/JAXA, Hal Pierce

