July 4, 2017
CT scans find possible tunnel in Mexico's Teotihuacan ruins
In this Oct. 19, 2000 file photo, tourists walk down the Pyramid of the Moon in the ancient city of Teotihuacan, Mexico. Archaeologists said on Tuesday, July 4, 2017 they found evidence that the city's builders may have dug a tunnel beneath the Pyramid of the Moon. Teotihuacan had its apex between 100 B.C. and A.D. 750, with about 100,000 residents. But it was abandoned before the rise of the Aztecs in the 14th century. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano, File)

Archaeologists at Mexico's Teotihuacan ruins site say they have found evidence that the city's builders may have dug a tunnel beneath the Pyramid of the Moon.

The National Institute of Anthropology and History says Tuesday that researchers used a kind of computerized tomography scan to discover the apparent tunnel about 30 feet (10 meters) below the surface of the plaza in front of the pyramid.

The tunnel may have been filled in antiquity. Other tunnels have been discovered at Teotihuacan, and one at Temple of the Plumed Serpent has been explored.

The ruins north of Mexico City remain shrouded in mystery.

Teotihuacan had its apex between 100 B.C. and A.D. 750, with about 100,000 residents. But it was abandoned before the rise of the Aztecs in the 14th century.

Recommended for you

