CT scans find possible tunnel in Mexico's Teotihuacan ruins

Archaeologists at Mexico's Teotihuacan ruins site say they have found evidence that the city's builders may have dug a tunnel beneath the Pyramid of the Moon.

The National Institute of Anthropology and History says Tuesday that researchers used a kind of computerized tomography scan to discover the apparent tunnel about 30 feet (10 meters) below the surface of the plaza in front of the pyramid.

The tunnel may have been filled in antiquity. Other tunnels have been discovered at Teotihuacan, and one at Temple of the Plumed Serpent has been explored.

The ruins north of Mexico City remain shrouded in mystery.

But it was abandoned before the rise of the Aztecs in the 14th century.

