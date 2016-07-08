July 8, 2016

Skeleton with stone-encrusted teeth found in Mexico ancient ruins

Archeologists who found the 1,600-year-old skeleton near Mexico's ancient Teotihuacan, said the woman was 35-40 when she died wi
Archeologists who found the 1,600-year-old skeleton near Mexico's ancient Teotihuacan, said the woman was 35-40 when she died with intentionally deformed skull and teeth encrusted with mineral stones

Archeologists have discovered the 1,600-year-old skeleton of an upper-class woman whose skull was intentionally deformed and teeth were encrusted with mineral stones near Mexico's ancient ruins of Teotihuacan.

The woman, between 35 and 40 years old when she died, was buried with 19 jars that served as offerings, the National Anthropology and History Institute said.

Her cranium was elongated by being compressed in a "very extreme" manner, a technique commonly used in the southern part of Mesoamerica, not the central region where she was found, the institute said in a statement.

Although other intentionally deformed skeletons have been found in Teotihuacan, this one—dubbed "The Woman of Tlailotlacan" after the neighborhood where it was found—is among those with the most deformations.

Another distinctive feature, showing the woman was a "foreigner" in Teotihuacan, is the two round pyrite stones encrusted in her top front teeth, a technique used in Mayan regions in southern Mexico and Central America.

She also wore a prosthetic lower tooth made of a green stone known as serpentine.

The enigmatic pre-Hispanic city of Teotihuacan, some 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of Mexico City, thrived between the first and eighth centuries, after which its civilization vanished.

Its two majestic Sun and Moon pyramids are major tourist attractions.

The 1,600-year-old skeleton of an upper-class woman found near Mexico's ancient Teotihuacan wore a prosthetic lower tooth made o
The 1,600-year-old skeleton of an upper-class woman found near Mexico's ancient Teotihuacan wore a prosthetic lower tooth made of a green stone known as serpentine

© 2016 AFP

Citation: Skeleton with stone-encrusted teeth found in Mexico ancient ruins (2016, July 8) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-07-skeleton-stone-encrusted-teeth-mexico-ancient.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Robot discovers chambers under ancient Mexico temple
1406 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (1)