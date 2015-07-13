Ads heading for Messenger home screens globally

July 12, 2017
Facebook enticed businesses to take advantage of a new tool for creating ads for Messenger, which it said is used by more than 1
Facebook enticed businesses to take advantage of a new tool for creating ads for Messenger, which it said is used by more than 1.2 billion people monthly

Facebook on Tuesday said that advertisements will begin popping up on Messenger home screens globally after promising tests with users in Australia and Thailand.

"Messenger ads are going global," the Facebook-owned mobile messaging service said in an online post.

"People will see Messenger ads in the home tab of their Messenger mobile app."

Facebook enticed businesses to take advantage of a new tool for creating ads for Messenger, which it said is used by more than 1.2 billion people monthly.

The move promised Facebook an even larger bite of the digital advertising pie.

Facebook quarterly profit in the first three months of this year surged as its ranks of monthly users swelled, but the firm warned of rising expenses and slowing revenue growth.

Facebook revenue growth was expected to throttle back "significantly" this year as the social network runs out of room to post ads, chief financial officer David Wehner said during an earnings call with analysts.

Meanwhile, expenses are expected to surge 40 percent to 50 percent compared with last year as Facebook invests in data centers, research and more, he said.

The world's biggest social network and a powerhouse in online advertising, Facebook has been working to diversify its revenue base as it expands into new areas.

But advertising still accounts for the vast majority of revenues, with most of that money made from people connecting to the social network on smartphones or tablets.

Facebook's family includes the fast-growing social Instagram and messaging applications WhatsApp and Messenger, and Oculus, which makes virtual reality gear.

Explore further: Facebook profit jumps as user base nears 2 billion

Related Stories

Facebook Messenger hits one billion users

July 20, 2016

Facebook said Wednesday the number of users of its Messenger application had topped one billion, a key milestone as it seeks to expand the platform to new services.

Facebook quarterly profit surges 186% to $2 bn

July 27, 2016

Facebook said Wednesday its profit leapt 186 percent from a year ago to $2 billion, as the world's biggest social network blasted past most analyst forecasts for the second quarter.

Recommended for you

Smart technology needs smart users

July 10, 2017

What's the point of smart assistants and intelligent electricity meters if people don't use them correctly? In order to cope with the energy transition, we need a combination of digital technologies and smart user behaviour ...

Houston team one step closer to growing capillaries

July 10, 2017

In their work toward 3-D printing transplantable tissues and organs, bioengineers and scientists from Rice University and Baylor College of Medicine have demonstrated a key step on the path to generate implantable tissues ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.