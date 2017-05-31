Russian and French astronauts land on Earth from ISS

June 2, 2017
The world was a different place when Thomas Pesquet arrived on the International Space Station (ISS) on November 20 for a six-mo
The world was a different place when Thomas Pesquet arrived on the International Space Station (ISS) on November 20 for a six-month mission

A Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft carrying French astronaut Thomas Pesquet and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy landed on the Kazakh steppe Friday, ending their marathon 196-day mission to the International Space Station.

"All is well. The landing has taken place. Now the cosmonauts will be evacuated from the capsule," a spokesman for Russian mission control told AFP.

The pair had undocked as the International Space Station (ISS) orbited above the Chinese-Mongolian border, marking the beginning of a 400-kilometre (250-mile) descent back to Earth lasting just over three hours.

For Pesquet, a first-time astronaut, the 196-day trip fell just shy of breaking the record for a mission by a European Space Agency astronaut. Samantha Cristoforetti of Italy spent 199 days on her mission in 2015.

"It's been a fantastic adventure and amazing ride," 39-year-old Pesquet tweeted a few hours before the undocking.

Former Russian Air Force pilot Oleg Novitskiy, 45, was completing his second to the ISS.

Nasa TV footage showed the pair being attended to by Russian and European crews on the ground after being quickly lifted out of the craft.

The $100 billion ISS space laboratory has been orbiting Earth at about 28,000 kilometres per hour (17,000 miles per hour) since 1998.

Thomas Pesquet: 196 days in space
The world was a different place when Thomas Pesquet arrived on the International Space Station (ISS) on November 20 for a six-month mission

Explore further: Astronauts return after marathon ISS mission

Related Stories

Astronauts return after marathon ISS mission

June 2, 2017

The Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft carrying astronaut Thomas Pesquet undocked from the International Space Station on Friday, marking the beginning of the Frenchman's journey back to Earth after 196 days in orbit.

Recommended for you

Citizen scientists uncover a cold new world near sun

June 2, 2017

A new citizen-science tool released earlier this year to help astronomers pinpoint new worlds lurking in the outer reaches of our solar system has already led to a discovery: a brown dwarf a little more than 100 light years ...

Russian and French astronauts land on Earth from ISS

June 2, 2017

A Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft carrying French astronaut Thomas Pesquet and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy landed on the Kazakh steppe Friday, ending their marathon 196-day mission to the International Space Station.

Rover findings indicate stratified lake on ancient Mars

June 1, 2017

A long-lasting lake on ancient Mars provided stable environmental conditions that differed significantly from one part of the lake to another, according to a comprehensive look at findings from the first three-and-a-half ...

NASA to launch first-ever neutron-star mission

June 1, 2017

Nearly 50 years after British astrophysicist Jocelyn Bell discovered the existence of rapidly spinning neutron stars, NASA will launch the world's first mission devoted to studying these unusual objects.

Lightning strike postpones SpaceX launch until Saturday

June 1, 2017

A lightning strike near Cape Canaveral forced SpaceX to delay until Saturday its first-ever cargo delivery to the astronauts living in orbit using a vessel that has already flown to space once before, NASA said Thursday.

Early black holes may have grown in fits and spurts

June 1, 2017

A long-standing question in astrophysics is: how and when did supermassive black holes appear and grow in the early universe? New research using NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and the Sloan Digital Sky Survey (SDSS) suggests ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.