November 21, 2016

Image: Expedition 50 crew launches to the International Space Station

by NASA

Expedition 50 Crew Launches to the International Space Station
Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls

In this one second exposure photograph, the Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft is seen launching from the Baikonur Cosmodrome with Expedition 50 crewmembers NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy of Roscosmos, and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, Friday, Nov. 18, 2016, Kazakh time (Nov 17 Eastern time).

Whitson, Novitskiy, and Pesquet will spend approximately six months on the International Space Station.

