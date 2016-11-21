Image: Expedition 50 crew launches to the International Space Station

Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls

In this one second exposure photograph, the Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft is seen launching from the Baikonur Cosmodrome with Expedition 50 crewmembers NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy of Roscosmos, and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, Friday, Nov. 18, 2016, Kazakh time (Nov 17 Eastern time).

Whitson, Novitskiy, and Pesquet will spend approximately six months on the International Space Station.

Provided by NASA