New magnetoresistance effect leads to four-state memory device

June 5, 2017 by Lisa Zyga feature
multistate memory
(Left) With a single ferromagnetic layer, the system has two resistance levels. (Right) Adding another ferromagnet to the system creates four levels of resistance, corresponding to the four different magnetic states indicated by the arrows. Credit: Avci et al. ©2017 American Institute of Physics

(Phys.org)—In 2015, scientists discovered a new magnetoresistance effect—that is, a new way in which magnetization affects a material's electric resistance—but hadn't yet found a promising application for the discovery, beyond the existing technologies. Now in a new paper, the same researchers have demonstrated that the effect can be used to design memories with four distinct stable magnetic states, allowing the memories to store four bits of information in a single magnetic structure.

The researchers, Can Onur Avci et al., at MIT and ETH Zürich, have published a paper on the new concept in a recent issue of Applied Physics Letters.

"With some and structural optimization, the bit density of existing random access memory devices may be increased by several factors, with the possibility of all-electrical operation," Avci told Phys.org.

Magnetoresistance effects date back to around 1850, when Lord Kelvin demonstrated that applying a magnetic field to a metal object increases the object's electric resistance in one direction and decreases it in the perpendicular direction. Since then, several other types of magnetoresistance have been discovered. Most notably, Albert Fert and Peter Grünberg won the 2007 Nobel Prize in Physics for their discovery of giant magnetoresistance, which is used to make magnetic field sensors that are found in many of the hard disk drives in today's computers.

In 2015, scientists discovered the newest magnetoresistance , called unidirectional spin Hall magnetoresistance. This effect differs from other kinds of magnetoresistance in that the change in resistance depends on the direction of either the magnetization or the electric current. As the scientists explain, this direction-dependent effect occurs because the spin-polarized electrons created by the spin Hall effect in a nonmagnetic layer are deflected in opposite directions by the magnetization of the adjacent .

Previously, this new effect was demonstrated in two-layer structures consisting of a nonmagnetic and a magnetic layer. But by adding another magnetic layer, the researchers achieved a great potential advantage for memories: the ability to distinguish between not just two, but four magnetic states. Other types of magnetoresistance effects are only sensitive to the relative orientation of the magnetizations (parallel or antiparallel), although it's possible to have four distinct magnetic states. Because the new effect is sensitive to the magnetization direction of individual layers, it can distinguish between all four states.

The researchers then demonstrated four distinct resistance levels corresponding to the four different in their three- device. They showed that the four resistance levels can be read out by a simple electric measurement, paving the way for the development of an all-electrical multi-bit-per-cell memory device.

The researchers expect that it will be possible to scale up this memory device to higher bit densities by adding more layers, which could realistically enable eight different magnetization states, each with its own unique resistance level. In the future, the researchers also plan to look for materials that exhibit a larger unidirectional spin Hall effect, which would further enhance the performance of these memory devices.

Explore further: Smart multi-layered magnetic material acts as an electric switch

More information: Can Onur Avci et al. "A multi-state memory device based on the unidirectional spin Hall magnetoresistance." Applied Physics Letters. DOI: 10.1063/1.4983784

ABSTRACT
We report on a memory device concept based on the recently discovered unidirectional spin Hall magnetoresistance (USMR), which can store multiple bits of information in a single ferromagnetic heterostructure. We show that the USMR with possible contribution of Joule heating-driven magnetothermal effects in ferromagnet/normal metal/ferromagnet (FM/NM/FM) trilayers gives rise to four different 2nd harmonic resistance levels corresponding to four magnetization states (⇉⇉, ⇄⇄, ⇆⇆, ⇇⇇) in which the system can be found. Combined with the possibility of controlling the individual FMs by spin-orbit torques, we propose that it is possible to build an all-electrical lateral two-terminal multi-bit-per-cell memory device.

Related Stories

A new and game-changing magnetoresistance

June 16, 2015

More than 150 years ago, William Thomson, later Lord Kelvin, discovered the magnetoresistive effect. Today, this finding enables sensors to measure the rotational speed of a car wheel, and is also used in compass navigation ...

The origin of linear magnetoresistance—exotic or classical?

December 9, 2016

New materials sometimes exhibit spectacular resistance phenomena, though the explanation does not always prove to be exotic. Physicists from the Nijmegen High Field Magnet Laboratory (HFML) and the ETH in Zürich have demonstrated ...

Magnetic memories on the right track

August 27, 2014

Computer hard drives store data by writing magnetic information onto their surfaces. In the future, magnetic effects may also be used to improve active memory in computers, potentially eliminating the need to 'boot up' a ...

Recommended for you

A stream of superfluid light

June 5, 2017

Scientists have known for centuries that light is composed of waves. The fact that light can also behave as a liquid, rippling and spiraling around obstacles like the current of a river, is a much more recent finding that ...

'Scrambled light' wavemeter breakthrough

June 5, 2017

A breakthrough innovation in the measurement of lasers can measure changes one millionth of the size of an atom and could revolutionize their use in quantum technologies and healthcare thanks to new, lower-cost technology.

4 comments

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

Eikka
5 / 5 (3) 6 hours ago
four distinct stable magnetic states, allowing the memories to store four bits of information in a single magnetic structure.


Nope. Four states is two bits. 00, 01, 10, 11.

Doubling the number of distinct states or levels increases the number of bits by one.

checksinthemail
5 / 5 (2) 5 hours ago
They have four states, so they can store two bits of information, not four, as stated in the article.

One bit = two states.
Two bits = four states
Three bits = eight states
Four bits = Sixteen states, etc.
Da Schneib
5 / 5 (1) 5 hours ago
Yes, that's correct, four states is two bits. Every CS on the site, and lots of the EEs as well, are going to point this out immediately. It leapt off the page at me.

Do better, physorg.
Hyperfuzzy
not rated yet 3 hours ago
Ok, we've always had this. How about non-linear material, i.e. switchable light, frequency, modulation ... every "object" can know be defined within the HW. Get it? Optically. This, meh

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.