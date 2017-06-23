June 23, 2017

Job applicants over 40 filtered out by employers

by Uppsala University

Job applicants are filtered out as early as age 40. This was shown by economist Stefan Eriksson at Uppsala University, one of the authors of a new report from the Institute for Evaluation of Labour Market and Education Policy (IFAU).

In the study, the researchers sent more than 6,000 fictitious job applications to employers who had posted job ads for administrators, chefs, cleaners, restaurant assistants, retail sales assistants, business sales agents and truck drivers to then compile the employers' responses, such as invitations to job interviews.

It turned out that who were middle-aged or older are often filtered out. The chance of being contacted by an decreases as early as age 40, and then decreases even more with increasing age. Almost nobody is contacted closer to .

"There should be no doubt that the employers discriminate on the basis of age," says Magnus Carlsson, one of the report authors. "We find very large effects and age is really a negative factor in the recruitment process."

A questionnaire study directed at a selection of employers shows that there are three characteristics that the employers consider to be important and are worried that employees over the age of 40 have begun to lose: the ability to learn new things, being adaptable and flexible and being driven and taking initiative.

"Employers might believe that employees already begin to lose these abilities in middle age," says Stefan Eriksson, at the Department of Economics at Uppsala University.

Age discrimination can have a major impact on society, according to the authors of the report. Both considering that Sweden is facing a demographic challenge with an ageing population that needs to work longer and that can result in reduced mobility in the workforce. If those who are middle-aged or older expect to be discriminated against, it may also keep them from applying for a new job. Low mobility can in turn inhibit development in the and reduce growth in the economy.

More information: Do jobseekers' age and gender affect the chance of getting a response to a job application? Results of a field experiment. www.ifau.se/globalassets/pdf/s … a-en-jobbansokan.pdf

Provided by Uppsala University

Citation: Job applicants over 40 filtered out by employers (2017, June 23) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-06-job-applicants-filtered-employers.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

'Ban the Box' leads to increase in employer racial discrimination
82 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

10 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

15 hours ago

Biographies, history, personal accounts

Sep 9, 2024

When streets were lit by gas lights

Sep 9, 2024

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Sep 8, 2024

When Jeff Beck Toured With The Beach Boys

Sep 7, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)