Study examines gun policy preferences across racial groups

June 22, 2017
UIC researchers found support for all forms of gun control is stronger among Latinos and blacks than whites. Credit: UIC

In the wake of recent mass shootings in Alexandria, Virginia, and elsewhere in the U.S., a new study from two University of Illinois at Chicago political scientists looks at factors that drive support for gun control among whites, Latinos and blacks.

"This is the first study that provides analyses for each of the two minority groups separately," says Alexandra Filindra, associate professor of political science and lead author of the study. "Previous studies have analyzed aggregate public opinion or public opinion."

Filindra and Noah Kaplan, UIC clinical assistant professor of , analyzed data from a 2015 survey on gun control conducted by YouGov.com, an online international market research firm.

The researchers found support for all forms of gun control is stronger among Latinos and blacks than whites.

For example, 74 percent of blacks and 61 percent of Latinos, but only 55 percent of whites support an assault weapons ban.

Similarly, 86 percent of blacks and 78 percent of Latinos, but only 62 percent of whites support the creation of a federal database that tracks sales of firearms.

Fear of crime, such as being afraid to walk in the neighborhood after dark, has no effect on gun control preferences for any group, according to the report.

"This suggests that perceptions of danger and concerns about the likelihood of becoming a victim are not a key driver of gun policy preferences," Filindra said. "There is some evidence that experience with criminal victimization dampens support for gun control among African-Americans, but not the other two groups."

Similar to findings from earlier research, the study indicates racial resentment, a measure of anti- attitudes, is a significant predictor of the gun control preferences and related beliefs held by whites, and to a similar extent among Latinos.

"The same is the case for beliefs that blacks are more violent than whites," Filindra said. "Racial prejudice, even though it is no longer a dominant attitude among whites, still influences their gun control policy attitudes."

The researchers also found ideology and political partisanship are strong predictors of support for gun among whites and Latinos, but not blacks.

"Based on the responses measured across all groups, the perception that crime is going up in the country correlates with stronger support for measures," she said. "This undercuts the argument often made by gun rights activists that fear of crime is what drives individuals to support gun rights."

rderkis
not rated yet 5 hours ago
I had a home invasion a couple years ago. I am now 70 years old. One of them was armed with a claw hammer. Why is it that none of you were there to help me? There were no police, FBI, CIA etc there to help me and the police did not show up till 15 minutes after I called 911. If I had not had a couple of big dogs I would have been in really BIG trouble.
Now instead of supporting me, you want to help the criminals and take away my guns.
Do you have a screw loose in your head? This is the real world and some very bad people want to hurt you, your family and take what you have. And they had much rather you stick your head in the sand and pretend they don't exist.
When they hurt or kill your kids, what are you going to tell your kids "I am sorry but there was nothing I could do"?

Please speak up if you think for one moment no one is mean enough to want to hurt you or your family. Or that the authorities will be present when it happens.

