New study explores plant adaptations to drought and cold stress

June 29, 2017
New study explores plant adaptations to drought and cold stress
Credit: Santa Fe Institute

Recent advances in technology have allowed scientists to probe the molecular nature of life, analyzing thousands of genes at a time and recognizing patterns of gene interaction. In a recent paper published in Proceedings of the Royal Society B, complexity scientist Samuel Scarpino and co-authors explore gene co-expression networks that have evolved to help plants withstand drought and cold. 

While researchers have been uncovering one distinctive gene co-expression network after another in recent years, "Most people have stopped there and thrown their hands up," says Scarpino, a former Santa Fe Institute Omidyar Fellow and current professor at the University of Vermont. 

Understanding interactions between different gene networks, which are evolved to respond to different stressors, and understanding natural variation in these responses could have important agricultural applications in challenging environments. 

This study focused on the small, flowering plant, Arabidopsis thaliana, which is part of the Brassicaceae ⁄ Cruciferae family along with cabbage and broccoli. The authors identified two unique gene expression networks—one adapted to cold and one to drought. 

These two responses differ strategically and in evolutionary age. During drought, the differentiated tissues of roots, stems, and leaves each performs distinctive operations. But when the environment cools, the cells in every tissue cope similarly, and by means that might as well have been applied, in prototype, by single-celled ancestors eons ago.

Scarpino and co-authors David Des Marais (Harvard University), Rafael Guerrero (Indiana University), and Jesse Lasky (Pennsylvania State University) found that the genes that specifically cooperated during cold mapped to central, broadly networked positions within the roughly 10,000-gene network. By contrast, that cooperated specifically in drought mapped to peripheral clusters within the overall network.

In other words, the architectures of the two gene networks appear to echo how plants themselves behave under the two stresses. Their distinct organizations also might explain why there is more natural genetic variation in hardiness than against cold across Arabidopsis thaliana.

Explore further: In gene networks, it's location, location, location

More information: David L. Des Marais et al. Topological features of a gene co-expression network predict patterns of natural diversity in environmental response, Proceedings of the Royal Society B: Biological Sciences (2017). DOI: 10.1098/rspb.2017.0914

Related Stories

In gene networks, it's location, location, location

October 29, 2015

From appearance to endurance, nature's adaptations all trace back to complex molecular networks of living things. Improving our understanding of how genes give rise to outward adaptations may hinge on three concepts from ...

Supercomputing the evolution of a model flower

January 27, 2015

Scientists using supercomputers found genes sensitive to cold and drought in a plant help it survive climate change. These findings increase basic understanding of plant adaptation and can be applied to improve crops.

Recommended for you

How are long strands of DNA packed into tiny cells?

June 28, 2017

Scientists are a step closer to understanding how DNA, the molecules that carry all of our genetic information, is squeezed into every cell in the body. How DNA is "packaged" in cells influences the activity of our genes ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.