CIA penetrated by insider network of candy thieves

June 22, 2017
A report released this week shows the premier US intelligence body discovered that insider hackers had stolen more than $3,300 w
A report released this week shows the premier US intelligence body discovered that insider hackers had stolen more than $3,300 worth of potato chips, chocolate bars and other snacks from its vending machines.

The Central Intelligence Agency admitted this week that it had been compromised for months in 2013 by a network of high-tech snack thieves.

A released this week shows the premier US intelligence body discovered that insider hackers had stolen more than $3,300 worth of , chocolate bars and other snacks from its vending .

The culprits weren't undercover agents or veteran Al-Qaeda chasers, but instead "contractors"—of which the CIA has thousands, doing everything from terror analysis to servicing the machines that answer American spies' junk food needs.

A CIA Inspector General's report on the candy cabal was released following a Freedom of Information Act request by BuzzFeed journalist Jason Leopold.

Unsurprisingly for the CIA, the report is heavily redacted—no names, or sources and methods behind the investigation. But it shows that an unidentified contractor figured out how to get snacks without paying.

The machines took stored value payment cards from the FreedomPay company.

The contractor figured out that if you disconnect the cable that connects the machines with FreedomPay's cloud-based payment systems, they would accept a card that has no more funds.

The culprit told friends who also disconnected the machines' cords to download snacks for free.

But, of course, the agency finally caught up. After suspicions were raised, CIA officials put surveillance cameras on the machines, and figured out the scam.

The main perpetrator "admitted to originating the idea of how to effect the thefts based on his knowledge of computer networks," according to the report.

Members of the cabal were rounded up, interrogated and then escorted from the building and fired by their employers.

Explore further: Time delays in vending machines prompt healthier snack choices

Related Stories

Students cope well with healthier snacks

August 4, 2014

Students do not mind buying healthier snacks from vending machines, according to research published in the International Journal of Food Safety, Nutrition and Public Health. The findings could have implications for campus ...

Public appetite for healthier vending machines

July 16, 2015

Health conscious Australians are hungry for more nutritious options in fast food vending machines according to new research by the University of Sydney and University of Wollongong.

Recommended for you

Ringing the changes: Dutch bike lock blocks rider's phone

June 21, 2017

A telecom company in the Netherlands has teamed up with the country's traffic safety authority to develop a bicycle lock that also blocks its mobile network, in a move aimed at protecting young riders who regularly pedal ...

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

rderkis
not rated yet 1 hour ago
Well I feel relieved now that I know the CIA will not even press charges against criminals caught in the act.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.