Canada to teach computer coding starting in kindergarten

June 14, 2017
Five hundred teachers across the country will be provided with the training and tools to teach digital skills and coding to children

Canadian schoolchildren will soon start learning computer coding and other digital skills from kindergarten through to high school, the government announced Wednesday.

About 500,000 students will be offered the opportunity to take part in the Can$50 million (US$38 million) program over the next two years, according to the science ministry.

"Many jobs today rely on the ability of Canadian workers to solve problems using digital skills," said a statement.

"The demand for such skills will only intensify as the number of software and data companies increases—whether they sell music online or design self-driving cars, for example," it said.

The government also wants the program to encourage more young women and to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math.

rderkis
not rated yet 1 hour ago
Wow, that's just plain silly! Kindergarten starts at age 5 yrs, then to working age at say about 19 with no college. That's 14 years. Computers are already starting to program themselves. In 14 years there will be no human programmers. I say this as a programer myself. Starting with assembly, then mixed language programing. The only reason not to program in basic is the speed the program runs at. At the speed of current computers and more so the ones 14 years in the future, speed will be no more important than worrying about room for data storage.
antialias_physorg
not rated yet 1 hour ago
Teaching programming teaches more than coding. it teaches critical thinking skills

..oh, wait. I just remembered who I'm talking to.

Never mind.

