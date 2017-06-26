Cambodia conservationists find rare cache of crocodile eggs

June 28, 2017

Wildlife researchers in Cambodia say they've found a clutch of eggs from one of the world's most endangered crocodiles, raising hopes of its continuing survival in the wild.

The New York-based Wildlife Conservation Society said Wednesday that its researchers, along with Fisheries Administration employees and , had found six eggs of the Siamese Crocodile in the southern province of Koh Kong as they were exploring for tracks, signs and dung of the reptile.

The group says the crocodile, with an estimated global population of around 410, is found only in Cambodia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam, with the greatest number in Cambodia.

It said the finders moved the to a safe place where they can also be monitored. Poachers are a threat to the crocodiles' survival.

