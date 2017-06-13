Bangladesh's heavy rainfall examined with NASA's IMERG

June 16, 2017
Bangladesh's heavy rainfall examined with NASA's IMERG
From June 12 to 14, 2017 heaviest rainfall accumulation estimates (purple) by IMERG were located over southeastern Bangladesh. IMERG estimates indicated that landslide inducing rainfall totals there were greater than 510 mm (20 inches). Credit: NASA/JAXA, Hal Pierce

At least 156 people in Bangladesh were killed during the past week by landslides and floods caused by heavy rainfall. NASA calculated the amount of rain that has fallen using data from satellites.

Monsoon rainfall has been especially heavy over this area that includes southeastern Bangladesh, northeastern India and western Burma (Myanmar). This disaster follows quickly on the heels of deadly cyclone Mora which hit the same area a couple weeks ago.

This was made at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland using NASA's near-real time Integrated Multi-satellitE Retrievals for GPM (IMERG) data. GPM is the Global Precipitation Measurement mission and constellation of satellites that are managed by both NASA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency or JAXA.

Those IMERG data were assembled during the period from June 12 to 14, 2017. The heaviest rainfall accumulation estimates by IMERG were located over southeastern Bangladesh. IMERG estimates indicated that landslide inducing rainfall totals there were greater than 510 mm (20 inches).

Monsoon rainfall is expected to continue to effect the area. IMERG rainfall totals have been adjusted to reflect observed values in other similar extreme rainfall events.

For more information about GPM, visit: http://www.nasa.gov/gpm

The video will load shortly

Explore further: NASA adds up record Australia rainfall

Related Stories

NASA observes heavy monsoon rainfall in Sri Lanka

May 30, 2017

NASA's Global Precipitation Measurement mission or GPM satellite constellation provided rainfall data after the monsoon generated large amounts of precipitation in Sri Lanka that caused landslides over the week of May 22. ...

Recommended for you

Study confirms lightning more powerful over ocean than land

June 15, 2017

People who live and work along coasts and coastlines everywhere may be more likely to experience a super-charged lightning strike, according to new research from Florida Institute of Technology that shows lightning can be ...

Volcanic crystals give a new view of magma

June 15, 2017

Volcanologists are gaining a new understanding of what's going on inside the magma reservoir that lies below an active volcano and they're finding a colder, more solid place than previously thought, according to new research ...

Consequences of gaps of uprooted or broken trees in Amazonia

June 15, 2017

Gaps of uprooted or broken trees in Amazonia have cascading consequences, from local farm productivity to global carbon storage. Severe rain or thunderstorms with descending winds, expected to become more frequent with climate ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.