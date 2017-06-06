Air traffic privatization plan hits turbulence in Congress

June 7, 2017 by Matthew Daly
Air traffic privatization plan hits turbulence in Congress
In this March 16, 2017 photo, air traffic controllers work in the tower at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. President Donald Trump is looking to shift responsibility for the system from the government to a private, nonprofit corporation run by airlines and other aviation interests. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

President Donald Trump's plan to privatize the nation's air traffic control system is running into bipartisan opposition in Congress, where Republicans fret that it could raise costs for air travelers and hurt small airports.

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., called the proposal "a tough sell" in states like his, where small airports are common. At a hearing Wednesday, Wicker told Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao that "the sale needs to be made, and it needs to be made convincingly" if the administration hopes to move forward with a plan that U.S. airlines and some House Republicans have long advocated.

Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., said privatization would hurt "all but our largest airports nationwide," while removing needed congressional oversight and raise costs for consumers.

Democrats also opposed the changes, warning that airline interests would dominate a proposed board that would oversee an estimated 300 facilities and around 30,000 employees.

Lawmakers from both parties also pointed to the unprecedented safety under the current system, noting the last fatal crash of a domestic passenger airliner was eight years ago.

"We currently have the safest air-traffic control system in the world. Why risk that by handing the whole thing over to an untested, unproved entity?" asked Florida Sen. Bill Nelson, the senior Democrat on the Senate Transportation committee.

Air traffic privatization plan hits turbulence in Congress
Rep. Bill Shuster, R-Pa., center, gives two thumbs up as he gets two autographs from President Donald Trump after Trump signs a decision memo and a letter to members of Congress outlining the principles of his plan to privatize the nation's air traffic control system in the East Room at the White House, Monday, June 5, 2017, in Washington. Also pictured from left is former Transportation Secretary Elizabeth Dole, Vice President Mike Pence, second from left, Shuster, and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, right. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

While the U.S. "remains the gold standard in aviation," the president's plan would spur innovation and modernization, Chao said.

"Our skies are becoming increasingly congested," she said, noting that some domestic flights take longer now than they did decades ago because of congestion and indirect routing.

"Our air traffic organization must be more nimble," Chao said, calling the current system "bulky" and unable to "move fast enough to keep pace with new technologies and new demands."

But Nelson and other Democrats noted repeated computer system failures in recent years by U.S. airlines, questioning whether they are ready to handle complex technology modernizations.

Business aircraft operators, private pilots and nonhub airports have also expressed concerns that they may pay more and receive less service under a private corporation.

U.S. airlines have lobbied to separate from the Federal Aviation Administration for two decades, and Trump's budget plan released earlier this year called for the changes, placing air traffic operations under an "independent, nongovernmental organization."

Explore further: The pros and cons of privatizing air traffic control

Related Stories

The pros and cons of privatizing air traffic control

June 5, 2017

The U.S. air traffic control system, the world's largest and most complex, is in the midst of an era of unsurpassed safety. There has not been a fatal crash of a domestic airliner in the U.S. in eight years.

Pilots, air traffic controllers shifting to text messaging

September 27, 2016

Airline pilots and air traffic controllers are on schedule to switch to text communications at most of the nation's busiest airports by the end of the year, a milestone that holds the potential to reduce delays, prevent errors ...

Laptop ban hot topic as airlines meet in Cancun

June 4, 2017

Top airline industry players are meeting Monday and Tuesday in Cancun to seek alternatives to the US and British bans on laptops and tablets on certain flights, which they say is hurting business.

Recommended for you

Czech 'GyroDrive' beats flying cars for hybrid licence

June 7, 2017

As global automakers compete to bring the first flying car to market, Czech pilot Pavel Brezina is trying a different tack: instead of creating a car that flies, he has made a "GyroDrive"—a mini helicopter you can drive.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.