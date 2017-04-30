Screen size, shape affect user perception of smartwatches

May 1, 2017
Screen size, shape affect user perception of smartwatches

Large screens are more effective for promoting the hedonic (perceived attractiveness) and pragmatic (perceived control) qualities of smartwatches, while round and square screens are associated with hedonic and pragmatic quality, respectively, according to a study published online April 21 in the Journal of Computer Mediated Communication.

Ki Joon Kim, Ph.D., from City University of Hong Kong, examined how screen shape and size of smartwatches impacts their hedonic and pragmatic qualities and affects assessment of transmitted information. Data were included from 160 subjects.

Kim found that large screens positively influenced the of information by increasing the hedonic and pragmatic qualities of the smartwatch. The impact of round screens on quality of information was only mediated by the hedonic quality, while squares screens were more closely associated with the pragmatic quality. Presentation mode (text plus image versus text alone) moderated the effects of screen shape and size.

"This study extends the existing screen size literature to wearable media technology by validating that a marginal difference in screen size as small as a few tenths of an inch can, in fact, result in notable psychological differences in user perception," Kim writes.

Explore further: Emotion drives customers to use smartphones with bigger screens

More information: Abstract
Full Text

Related Stories

SWiM—an evolution in one-handed texting

March 17, 2017

The growing popularity of mobile devices with large screens – called "phablets" – and also small screen wearable devices, such as smartwatches, is making interacting with them with one hand increasingly difficult. This ...

Medias W N-05E in wings as two-screen smartphone

January 23, 2013

(Phys.org)—Springtime will spring a new two-screen smartphone in Japan from NTT Do Como, and there is a lot of talk in the air already about what the new Medias WN-05E will spell for a rising tide of form factors now dubbed ...

Recommended for you

Study finds gender bias in open-source programming

May 1, 2017

A study comparing acceptance rates of contributions from men and women in an open-source software community finds that, overall, women's contributions tend to be accepted more often than men's - but when a woman's gender ...

Detecting walking speed with wireless signals

May 1, 2017

We've long known that breathing, blood pressure, body temperature and pulse provide an important window into the complexities of human health. But a growing body of research suggests that another vital sign - how fast you ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.