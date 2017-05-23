Scientists overcome pig genome flaw

May 24, 2017 by Sandy Fleming
Scientists overcome pig genome flaw
Credit: University of Kent

Through her work, Dr Rebecca O'Connor in the School of Biosciences, found previously undiscovered, fundamental flaws in the pig genome, the results of which have contributed to improved mapping of the pig genome.

In pigs – which provide 43 percent of the meat consumed worldwide – a chromosome defect can affect fertility.

With each pig producing as many as 14 piglets per litter, a faulty chromosome can reduce this by as much as half, with massive economic costs to the producer.

Dr O'Connor's research, carried out in the Griffin Laboratory, has led to the development of chromosome screening devices for both and cattle and a chromosome screening service to multiple agricultural food providers.

Now with 13 clients in eight different countries, the team are screening hundreds of samples a year, as well as adapting the method to screen for in other species.

The were presented to agricultural industry leaders at the Pig Breeders Round Table Conference, one of the foremost international conferences on livestock genetics, held at the University of Kent in May 2017.

Explore further: From Mediterranean coasts to Tatra Mountains and beyond: Plant chromosome number variation

More information: R. E. O'Connor et al. Isolation of subtelomeric sequences of porcine chromosomes for translocation screening reveals errors in the pig genome assembly, Animal Genetics (2017). DOI: 10.1111/age.12548

Related Stories

DNA which only females have

June 4, 2015

In many animal species, the chromosomes differ between the sexes. The male has a Y chromosome. In some animals, however, for example birds, it is the other way round. In birds, the females have their own sex chromosome, the ...

Fortunately for men, size doesn't matter (much)

January 10, 2012

(PhysOrg.com) -- Researchers from The Australian National University have discovered that the male-specific Y-chromosome is shrinking – and it’s happening at different rates across species.

How to be a male without the Y chromosome

September 30, 2016

Hokkaido University researchers have revealed that key sex-determining genes continue to operate in a mammalian species that lacks the Y chromosome, taking us a step further toward understanding sex differentiation.

Some cows' infertility linked to Y chromosome

April 22, 2014

In the beef industry, if a cow does not get pregnant after breeding, she becomes an economic liability in the herd. Lack of calf production can significantly reduce annual revenue for producers.

Recommended for you

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.