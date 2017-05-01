Mongoose pups conceal identity to survive

May 2, 2017
Mongoose pups conceal identity to survive
Mongoose pups may conceal their identity to avoid attack by adults they are not closely related to. Credit: Feargus Cooney

Young mongooses may conceal their identity—even from their own parents—to survive.

Killing of is common in mongoose social groups, and researchers from the University of Exeter believe offspring may do best if they hide which adults they are related to.

Concealing identity reduces the risk of attack by less-related adults, the researchers say.

But it means mothers may not be able to tell pups apart, and therefore cannot pay special attention to their own young.

"In most species we would expect mothers target care at their own offspring, but mongooses seem unable to do this," said Dr Emma Vitikainen, of the Centre for Ecology and Conservation on the University of Exeter's Penryn Campus in Cornwall.

"We think this is because mothers synchronise birth to the same day, and pups may have evolved to conceal their identity.

"In the banded mongoose infanticide is common, and it might be too dangerous for the pups to advertise which adults they are most closely related to, as this could expose them to spiteful behaviour by less-related group members."

A system of adult "helpers" operates in groups, with adults often looking after pups that are not their own.

Mongoose pups conceal identity to survive
Mongoose pups may conceal their identity to avoid attack by adults they are not closely related to. Credit: Harry Marshall

They do not choose which young to care for based on relatedness, the researchers said.

Dr Vitikainen added: "Intriguingly, we also found that female helpers tend to pair up with female pups, and male helpers with male pups."The study also found that females become more likely to act as helpers after they have given birth.

Professor Michael Cant, who leads the long-term study of banded mongooses in Uganda said: "We know that among , individuals can discriminate kin from non-kin when it comes to mating and evicting rivals from the group.

"But for pups that are vulnerable to infanticide, anonymity may be the best strategy for all."

The paper, published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B, is entitled: "Biased escorts: offspring sex, not relatedness explains alloparental care patterns in a cooperative breeder."

Explore further: Banded mongooses target family members for eviction

More information: Biased escorts: offspring sex, not relatedness explains alloparental care patterns in a cooperative breeder, Proceedings of the Royal Society B, rspb.royalsocietypublishing.org/lookup/doi/10.1098/rspb.2016.2384

Related Stories

Selfishness lasts a lifetime, according to mongoose study

July 21, 2015

Researchers studying wild banded mongooses in Uganda have discovered that these small mammals have either cooperative or selfish personalities which last for their entire lifetime. The findings of the 15-year study are published ...

Recommended for you

Got a sweet tooth? Blame your liver

May 2, 2017

A hormone called FGF21 that is secreted by the liver after eating sweets may determine who has a sweet tooth and who doesn't, according to a study in Cell Metabolism published May 2. Researchers at the Novo Nordisk Foundation ...

The courting cephalopods of the East China Sea

May 2, 2017

William Shakespeare wrote with a quill, Helen Keller liked her typewriter, and the oval squid prefers to use its body, when it comes to expressing love. But unlike these famous authors, the romanticisms of Sepioteuthis lessoniana ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.