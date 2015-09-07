Study finds journalism's 'digital disruption' places job dissatisfaction on certain news employees

May 17, 2017 by Mike Krings
Study finds journalism's 'digital disruption' places job dissatisfaction on certain news employees
New York Times newsroom. Credit: Bpaulh via Wikimedia Commons

The rise of the internet has greatly changed journalism over the last few decades, altering how newspapers deliver content and how journalists practice their profession.

A new University of Kansas study shows that "digital disruption," or how journalism has changed in the internet era, affects newsroom employees differently, and that dissatisfaction can be traced by job title and duties.

A survey of nearly 1,200 working journalists found that desk employees—that is, copy editors and page designers—have the lowest rate of job , while sports journalists have the highest. Reporters and managers showed no significant differences in job satisfaction than other newsroom positions. Nearly all reported that they differently, or that their job responsibilities had changed in recent years, because of digital disruption.

Brock Ternes, lecturer in sociology, Laveda Peterlin, doctoral candidate in journalism, and Scott Reinardy, professor of journalism, all at KU, wrote the study after collaborating in an independent study, research-focused class. The article was published in the journal Journalism Practice.

The survey measured job satisfaction via an established research instrument and included open-ended questions designed to gauge individuals' satisfaction with their work.

"The survey allowed us to look at job satisfaction for a number of different workers in the newsroom," Ternes said. "The positions that were most concerned about quality, the desk job types, tended to be the least satisfied. One compared it to a manufacturing job, just an overwhelming amount of work."

Desk workers regularly reported they had been given new duties, such as preparing content for the web, making , editing web pages, maintaining blogs and had also often had their staff cut. The resulting expectation of more work in less time with fewer resources contributed to the lower levels of job satisfaction, the authors said.

"Those folks in desk and editing positions find themselves in a situation of not only burnout, but doing they weren't originally prepared to do," Peterlin said.

Conversely, sports writers reported much more job satisfaction—54.5 percent reporting "high satisfaction" to desk workers' 31.1 percent—despite reporting their jobs had changed as well. Managers and reporters surveyed showed high satisfaction in their jobs at 50.5 and 44.7 percent, respectively. Desk workers were tops in low satisfaction at 35.2 percent, while sports writers were the least often dissatisfied at 15.4 percent.

The findings and responses to the open-ended question suggest changes because of digital disruption have fallen most heavily on desk workers and that they have not been able to adjust as well as their colleagues. The findings also show the importance of autonomy in a newsroom employee's work, the authors said, as desk workers reported having the least autonomy among respondents. Editors and designers are frequently the last people to work with content before it is published, and in open-ended comments often said that the quality of their work is suffering, even though quality of work was not directly addressed in the survey.

"Sometimes disruption has changed the definition of what they do," Reinardy said of desk workers. "They're not copy editors any more. They're doing a lot of things that weren't relevant or important 10 to 15 years ago. That responsibility lies heavily on them, and in the workload overall, which can diminish work value, self-esteem and those type of areas."

Not only do the findings show that dissatisfaction can be predicted by job title and level of autonomy, they also demonstrate that during the upheaval in journalism, changes have been handled differently across varied positions.

"The differences in satisfaction can conceivably be explained by the job demands for each position," the authors wrote. "While desk workers said job demands were a substantial part of their job changes, the more satisfied reporters and sports journalists described job demands as less burdensome… It is worth noting that nearly half (45 percent) of respondents still express high levels of during the industry's most transitional period; apparently, journalists still remain a steadfast workforce committed to their field."

Explore further: Professor examines how newspaper 'layoff survivors' view themselves, work

More information: Brock Ternes et al. Newsroom Workers' Job Satisfaction Contingent on Position and Adaptation to Digital Disruption, Journalism Practice (2017). DOI: 10.1080/17512786.2017.1318712

Related Stories

Professor finds increased job burnout among TV journalists

June 11, 2013

(Medical Xpress)—The media landscape has changed drastically in recent years, but despite increased hiring and revenue, those changes often result in increased and premature burnout among those working in the field.

Study shows journalism burnout affecting women more than men

April 10, 2015

The field of journalism has changed greatly over the last decade, and those changes are taking a particularly hard toll on women working in newsrooms, new research from a University of Kansas professor shows. Female journalists ...

Despite grumbling, most Americans say they are happy at work

August 27, 2007

The survey found that job satisfaction increases with age, with workers over 65 among the most satisfied. The study shows that 86 percent of the people interviewed between 1972 and 2006 said they were satisfied at their ...

Recommended for you

Re-constructing the crew of the Mary Rose

May 16, 2017

For the first time in 500 years, scientists examining human remains from Henry VIII's flagship Mary Rose will be able to determine if any bones come from the same person.

Ancient human sacrifice discovered in Korea

May 16, 2017

Evidence of human sacrifice to try to ensure the success of ancient construction projects has been found for the first time at a Korean site, officials said Tuesday.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.