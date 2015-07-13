Need cash? Facebook expands personal fundraising tools

Facebook is expanding its fundraising tools that let users ask friends and strangers to give them money to help pay for education, medical or other expenses.

The company has been testing the tool, which is similar to online fundraising services such as GoFundMe, since March. With the latest update, it has added sports and community fundraisers as options. It's also possible to raise money for medical expenses for pets, crisis relief, funerals, and a slew of other categories.

To start a fundraiser, scroll down the "menu" icon on mobile until you get to the "fundraisers" category. On desktop, visit facebook.com/fundraisers . Facebook says it will review all fundraisers within 24 hours. There is a fee of 6.9 percent plus 30 cents for payment processing, vetting and security.

