UK man jailed for running global cyberattack business

April 25, 2017

A British man has been sentenced to two years in prison for creating and selling a program used in online attacks around the world.

Adam Mudd was 16 when he created Titanium Stresser, a program that carried out more than 1.7 million "denial of service" on websites including gaming platforms Minecraft and Xbox Live.

Mudd, now 20, admitted creating and selling the program, earning 386,000 pounds ($495,000) in U.S. dollars and bitcoins. He also acknowledged carrying out 594 attacks himself.

Defense lawyer Ben Cooper said Mudd, who has Asperger's syndrome, had become "lost in an alternate reality."

Judge Michael Topolski told Mudd that his activities had caused damage "from Greenland to New Zealand, from Russia to Chile." He handed down the sentence Tuesday at London's Central Criminal Court.

Related Stories

Teenage hacker sentenced in UK for cyber-attacks

February 1, 2013

A British court has sentenced a teenage hacker to youth rehabilitation after he and other members of the Anonymous movement carried out cyber-attacks targeting financial sites like PayPal and Visa.

Russian man sentenced to 27 years in hacking case

April 22, 2017

A federal judge on Friday handed down the longest sentence ever imposed in the U.S. for a cybercrime case to the son of a member of the Russian Parliament convicted of hacking into more than 500 U.S. businesses and stealing ...

