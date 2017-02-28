Touch new stamp and presto, total solar eclipse becomes moon

April 27, 2017 by Marcia Dunn
Touch new stamp and presto, total solar eclipse becomes moon
This image provided by the U.S. Postal Service shows a Total Solar Eclipse Forever stamp. The stamp, that when touched transforms the image of the blacked-out sun into the moon, comes out in June 2017, on the Summer Solstice. (U.S. Postal Service via AP)

The U.S. Postal Service is going all out for this summer's total solar eclipse, with a first-of-its kind stamp.

Just touch the stamp with your finger, and the heat transforms the image of the blacked-out sun into the . Remove your finger, and the eclipse reappears. The trick is using temperature-sensitive ink.

There's a map on the back of the stamp sheet showing the eclipse's diagonal path across the U.S. on Aug. 21, as the moon covers the sun in the sky.

It will be the first visible in the contiguous United States since 1979 and the first one coast to coast since 1918.

Announced Thursday, the Forever 49 cent stamp comes out in June—on the .

Touch new stamp and presto, total solar eclipse becomes moon
These images provided by the U.S. Postal Service shows The Total Solar Eclipse Forever stamp. The Postal Service will soon release a first-of-its-kind stamp that changes when you touch it, which commemorates the Aug. 21 eclipse, transforming into an image of the Moon from the heat of a finger. (U.S. Postal Service via AP)

Explore further: Image: NASA satellite spots moon's shadow over Patagonia

Related Stories

Image: NASA satellite spots moon's shadow over Patagonia

February 28, 2017

On Feb. 26, 2017, an annular eclipse of the sun was visible along a narrow path that stretched from the southern tip of South America, across the Atlantic Ocean and into southern Africa. Those lucky enough to find themselves ...

SDO witnesses a double eclipse (w/ video)

September 2, 2016

Early in the morning of Sept. 1, 2016, NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory, or SDO, caught both Earth and the moon crossing in front of the sun. SDO keeps a constant eye on the sun, but during SDO's semiannual eclipse seasons, ...

Brief moon eclipse coming April 4

April 1, 2015

A brief total eclipse of the Moon may be visible on April 4 to skywatchers in western North America, Australia and East Asia, astronomers say.

Partial lunar eclipse visible in western skies

June 27, 2010

(AP) -- Skygazers got a treat Saturday when a portion of the moon crossed into the Earth's shadow during a partial lunar eclipse visible in the western United States and Canada, the Pacific and eastern Asia.

Recommended for you

Sun's eruptions might all have same trigger

April 26, 2017

Large and small scale solar eruptions might all be triggered by a single process, according to new research that leads to better understanding of the Sun's activity.

'Iceball' planet discovered through microlensing

April 26, 2017

Scientists have discovered a new planet with the mass of Earth, orbiting its star at the same distance that we orbit our sun. The planet is likely far too cold to be habitable for life as we know it, however, because its ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.