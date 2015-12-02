NASA spacewalking suits in short supply, report finds

April 26, 2017 by Marcia Dunn

A new report finds that NASA's spacewalking suits are in short supply. The suits were developed more than 40 years ago, and a replacement is still years away. That's despite nearly $200 million spent on new suit technology for Mars and other future space travel.

NASA's inspector general office released its findings Wednesday.

According to the report, NASA is dealing with a variety of design problems and from the spacewalking suits used by astronauts aboard the International Space Station. The suits were only intended to be used for 15 years.

Of the original backpacks containing life-support equipment, only 11 of the 18 are still used. The report says that might not be enough to last until the station's retirement in 2024, or a possible extension until 2028.

Explore further: Image: Outbound ESA spacesuits

Related Stories

Image: Outbound ESA spacesuits

December 2, 2015

Roscosmos commander Yuri Malenchenko, NASA astronaut Tim Kopra and ESA astronaut Tim Peake stand by the Sokol suits they will wear on launch day, 15 December.

NASA simulates Orion spacecraft launch conditions for crew

January 25, 2017

In a lab at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, engineers simulated conditions that astronauts in space suits would experience when the Orion spacecraft is vibrating during launch atop the agency's powerful Space Launch ...

Recommended for you

'Iceball' planet discovered through microlensing

April 26, 2017

Scientists have discovered a new planet with the mass of Earth, orbiting its star at the same distance that we orbit our sun. The planet is likely far too cold to be habitable for life as we know it, however, because its ...

Sun's eruptions might all have same trigger

April 26, 2017

Large and small scale solar eruptions might all be triggered by a single process, according to new research that leads to better understanding of the Sun's activity.

New survey hints at exotic origin for the Cold Spot

April 25, 2017

A supervoid is unlikely to explain a 'Cold Spot' in the cosmic microwave background, according to the results of a new survey, leaving room for exotic explanations like a collision between universes. The researchers, led ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.