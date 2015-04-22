Image: Laser testing in ESA's technical centre in the Netherlands

April 13, 2017
Laser testing in ESA’s technical centre in the Netherlands
Credit: ESA–Anneke Le Floc'h, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO

The Opto-Electronics Laboratory investigates devices that generate, detect and manipulate light, such as high-performance lasers, photon detectors and fibre optics.

It works closely with its neighbouring Optics Laboratory, which specialises in design assessments and testing of optical components for space telescopes, cameras and imaging instruments, as well as assessing the optical properties of new materials and coatings and evaluating any laser-induced damage.

Explore further: Image: Laser test bench

